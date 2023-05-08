5 Songs You Didn’t Know Rihanna Wrote for Other Artists

Rihanna has had a hand in writing a majority of her catalog, including hits, “Rude Boy,” “Work,” her 2009 collab with Kay-Z and Kanye West, “Run This Town,” and dozens of other songs, including her most recent Wakanda Forever track “Lift Me Up.”

Picking up her ninth Grammy award for her 2017 collaboration with Kendrick Lamar on his song “Loyalty,” Rihanna has earned 14 No. 1s, and her 2011 single “We Found Love,” featuring Calvin Harris, recently achieved diamond status.

She’s collaborated with Britney Spears, Eminem, Jay-Z, Ne-Yo, Coldplay, and Kanye West, among other artists, and has curated her own business empire. Fenty fashion and beauty empire has made Rihanna the youngest self-made female billionaire with a net worth of $1.4 billion.

“The thing that keeps me alive and passionate is being creative,” said Rihanna in 2019. “With every business outlet, I’m making something from a vision to a reality, and that’s the thing I really enjoy. Music had led me to these other outlets, and to things that I genuinely love.”

In addition to her own thick catalog of songs, Rihanna has also penned a few others for and with other artists—and even appeared on the tracks.

Here’s a look at five songs Rihanna wrote for other artists.

1. “The Monster,” Eminem, featuring Rihanna (2013)

Written by Rihanna, Eminem, Maki Athanasiou, Jon Bellion, Frequency, Aalias, Bebe Rexha

On Eminem‘s eighth album, The Marshall Mathers LP 2, Rihanna, Bebe Rexha, and several others co-wrote “The Monster,” about all the forced contortions, and distortions, surrounding fame. The track marked the fourth collaboration between Rihanna and Eminem, following “Love the Way You Lie” (2010), “Love the Way You Lie (Part II)” (2010), and “Numb” in 2012.

“I just love working with Eminem,” said Rihanna in 2013. “He’s just one of my favorite rappers and his lyrics. He’s a true poet.”

I wanted the fame but not the cover of Newsweek

Oh well, guess beggars can’t be choosey

Wanted to receive attention for my music

Wanted to be left alone in public, excuse me

For wantin’ my cake, and eat it too, and wantin’ it both ways

Fame made me a balloon ’cause my ego inflated

When I blew, see, but it was confusing

‘Cause all I wanted to do’s be the Bruce Lee of loose leaf

Abused ink, used it as a tool when I blew steam

Hit the lottery, ooh-wee

2. “Can’t Remember to Forget You,” Shakira, featuring Rihanna (2014)

Written by Rihanna, Shakira, John Hill, Kid Harpoon, Daniel Alexander, Erik Hassle

Released as the lead single off Shakira‘s self-titled album, her eighth overall, the more uptempo “Can’t Remember to Forget You” features Rihanna, who also co-wrote the song. Shakira also released a Spanish version of the song, “Nunca Me Acuerdo de Olvidarte,” in 2014.

And I left a note on my bedpost

Saying not to repeat yesterday’s mistakes

What I tend to do when it comes to you

I see only the good, selective memory

The way you make me feel, yeah

You got a hold on me, I never met someone so different

3. “Too Good,” Drake, featuring Rihanna (2016)

Written by Rihanna, Drake, Nineteen85, Supa Dups, Terence Lam, Maneesh Bidaye, Dre Skull, Popcaan, Anthony Martin

Off Drake‘s fourth album, Views, “Too Good” peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100. The dancehall track follows a guy who thinks he’s “too good” for his woman. “Too Good” also marked the fourth collaboration between Rihanna and Drake after “What’s My Name?” (2010), “Take Care” (2011), and “Work” in 2016.

I don’t know how to talk to you

I don’t know how to ask you if you’re okay

My friends always feel the need to tell me things

Seems like they’re just happier than us these days

Yeah, these days I don’t know how to talk to you

I don’t know how to be there when you need me

It feels like the only time you see me

Is when you turn your head to the side and look at me differently

4. “Selfish,” Future, featuring Rihanna (2017)

Written by Rihanna, Future, Noel Fisher (Detail), Omar Walker

On Future‘s sixth album, Hndrxx, Rihanna co-wrote and appears on the R&B and pop single “Selfish.” Prior to this collaboration, Future also appeared on the track “Loveeeeeee Song” (the”Love Song”), off Rihanna’s 2012 album, Unapologetic.

I just hit the lick, south of France

Currency exchange, lookin’ fancy

If that money dirty, make it dance

25 karats cost a mansion

Gold rose petals, bottle standin’

Came from the concrete, takin’ chances

Pop gold Ace like a Xanny

I just need the blessin’ from your family

Broken lies, ain’t no love without us

It will die, roses turn into dust

Every night, we gettin’ more popular

Wrong is right, when it comes to us

5. “Loyalty,” Kendrick Lamar, featuring Rihanna (2017)

Written by Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Philip Lawrence, Brody Brown, DJ Dahi, Sounwave, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, Terrace Martin

True allegiance is something Kendrick Lamar takes seriously. He lays it all out in “Loyalty,” off his fourth album, Damn. The track explores the importance of loyalty across relationships with friends, family, and lovers. “Loyalty” earned Lamar and Rihanna a Grammy for Best Rap/Song Performance.

“I love everything about her,” said Lamar of Rihanna. “Her artistry, how she represents women to not only be themselves but to express themselves the way she expresses herself through music, and how she carries herself.”

Kung Fu Kenny now

My resume is real enough for two millenniums

A better way to make a wave, stop defendin’ them

I meditate and moderate all of my wins again

I’m hangin’ on the fence again

I’m always on your mind

I put my lyric and my lifeline on the line

And ain’t no limit when I might shine, might grind

You rollin’ with it at the right time, right now

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic