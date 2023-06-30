5 Songs You Didn’t Know Quincy Jones Wrote for Other Artists

The 90-year-old Chicago-born Quincy Jones is known for his many decades as an icon in the industry. Whether it was his teenage years in Seattle with Ray Charles or the 1980s with Michael Jackson and seemingly billions of albums sold, to the artists below—Jones has touched many a musical life.

Videos by American Songwriter

Jones, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, was also the first Black musical director and conductor of the orchestra for the Academy Awards in 1971. He’s also worked with big names like Frank Sinatra and Count Basie.

During his lifetime, Jones, a musician, songwriter, composer and scorer, has garnered 80 Grammy nominations, 28 wins and a Lifetime Achievement Award. But while it’s clear he’s a genius, he’s also generous as evidenced by his work with these musicians below.

Indeed, these are five songs you likely didn’t know Quincy Jones wrote for other artists.

1. “Money Is,” Little Richard

Written by Quincy Jones

From the Dollars soundtrack—featured in the 1971 movie of the same name—”Money Is” was written by Jones and performed by the early rock trailblazer Little Richard. The movie, which featured actors Warren Beatty and Goldie Hawn, also included music from other artists like Roberta Flack. The soundtrack, released in 1972, included the single “Money Runner” and “Money Is,” sung by Richard, was the B-side. Sings the artist to open the track,

You know, the landlord rang my front doorbell

I let it ring for a long, long spell

I went to the window, I peeped through the blind

And asked him to tell me what was on his mind

He said

“Money, honey, yeah

Money, honey, ooh

Money, honey, if you wanna get along with me”

2. “You Put It on Me,” B.B. King

Written by Quincy Jones, Maya Angelou

With lyrics by the acclaimed poet Maya Angelou, the music for this song was written by Jones for the soundtrack to the 1968 film, For Love of Ivy. The movie, which stars Sidney Poitier, had music from the likes of King and Shirley Horn. In the song below, King sings Angelou’s lyrics and plays his signature guitar. Offers King at the song’s opening,

They say there ain’t no woman that a man can trust

That they all use juju, and goofy dust

But I don’t argue, baby

And I ain’t gonna make no fuss

‘Cause I’m glad, glad, glad, I’m so glad, baby

That you put it on me

3. “Ain’t We Funkin’ Now,” The Brothers Johnson

Written by Tom Bahler, Louis Johnson, Alex Weir, Quincy Jones, Valerie Johnson

Not only did Jones have a hand in this track, but in 2022 the song was sampled by Harry Styles for his song, “Daydreaming,” on his award-winning LP, Harry’s House. Released in 1978, this song hit No. 45 on the U.S. R&B charts. The group, which was comprised of George (“Lightnin’ Licks”) and Louis E. Johnson (aka “Thunder Thumbs”), earned fame in the ’70s and ’80s thanks to other hits like “Stomp” and “I’ll Be Good to You.” On this track, the brothers enliven by singing,

Live it up

Ain’t we funkin’ like ya’ like it shoocaw

Dance away

This way this way this way this way

Ain’t we funkin’ now ahuh ahuh

Ain’t we funkin’ now ahuh ahuh

Ain’t we funkin’ like ya’ like it

Ain’t we funkin’ now ahuh ahuh

4. “Sassy’s Blues,” Sarah Vaughan

Written by Sarah Vaughan, Quincy Jones

This song, written by Jones and Vaughan, appeared on the 1963 live album, Sassy Swings the Tivoli, which was also produced by Jones. Recorded in the Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen, this track features Vaughan’s vibrant, rangy voice. Full of jazz scats and piano chords, it’s the kind that brings you to life and gets your dancing feet stomping. While there are no traditional lyrics, the song sways like a kite in the sky.

5. “Maybe Tomorrow,” Evie Sands

Written by Alan Bergman, Marilyn Bergman, Quincy Jones

In 1969, Evie Sands, a Brooklyn-born singer/songwriter and guitarist, recorded the song “Maybe Tomorrow,” which was written by Jones with lyrics by Marilyn and Alan Bergman. The song appeared in the 1969 movie, John and Mary, and was later released as a single for the film’s soundtrack. A year later, Sands released her debut album, Any Way That You Want Me. On this song, she sings over an acoustic guitar,

Turn off the moon

And then blow out the night.

Let’s close our eyes

Make our own

Kind of light.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Keep Memory Alive