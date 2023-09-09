5 Songs You Didn’t Know Quincy Jones Wrote for Other Artists

The 90-year-old Chicago-born songwriter, producer and musical icon Quincy Jones has a resume like none other. He boasts 80 Grammy Award nominations (and 28 wins) and also co-produced the best-selling album of all time, Thriller, with Michael Jackson.

Indeed, Jones’ career, which spanned film soundtracks and jazz records, is largely that of helping others in the industry. To wit, here are five songs Jones helped write for other artists.

1. “Hard Sock Dance,” Benny Bailey

Written by Quincy Jones, Benny Bailey

Released on the 1960 LP, Big Brass, by trumpeter Benny Bailey, this song was written by the musician and Jones. An instrumental track, this song and the entire album have been noted for their prowess and relaxed feel. Two words that could easily describe Jones, too. What’s more, Big Brass was an LP that followed Bailey’s prior release in 1959, Quincy – Here We Come, which is one of the first records devoted to Jones’ material.

2. “Lady Bob,” Joe Gordon

Written by Quincy Jones

Another instrumental album from a trumpet player—this time, Joe Gordon—this song came out on Gordon’s debut album, Introducing Joe Gordon. Released in 1954, the record had two songs composed by Jones, this one and “Grasshopper.”

3. “Miss Celie’s Blues (Sister),” Táta Vega

Written by Lionel Richie, Rod Temperton, Quincy Jones

This song comes from the 1985 Steven Spielberg film, The Color Purple, for which Jones wrote the music. This song in particular was written by Jones and Rod Temperton, along with lyrical help from the acclaimed Lionel Richie. It was performed by Táta Vega and earned an Academy Award nomination in 1986 for Best Music, Original Song. Vega, who has worked as a backing singer for the likes of Stevie Wonder, Madonna and Ray Charles, later signed to Jones Qwest Records in 1998. In this song, she sings,

Sister,

you’ve been on my mind

Sister, we’re two of a kind

So sister,

I’m keepin’ my eyes on you

I betcha think

I don’t know nothin’

But singin’ the blues

Oh sister, have I got news for you

I´m somethin’

I hope you think

that you´re somethin’ too

4. “Love Is in Control (Finger on the Trigger),” Donna Summer

Written by Rod Temperton, Quincy Jones, Merria A. Ross

One of Donna Summer’s biggest hits, “Love Is in Control (Finger on the Trigger),” which came out on her 1982 self-titled record, earned Summer a Grammy nomination. It also hit the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. The catchy, futuristic-produced love song has Summer singing energetically, offering,

Hung around with big shots

Never knew love was in the sights

I guess I missed the target

Caught up in a different line of fire

But I know since I’ve been aiming

For the sweetness in your soul

Your name is on the bullet

And it’s gettin’ ready to explode

There’s been a change inside my life

And I just want to let you know

5. “Who Needs Forever,” Astrud Gilberto

Written by Howard Greenfield, Quincy Jones

This song, released in 1965, was written for the ’60s spy film, The Deadly Affair. Performed by the Brazilian artist Astrud Gilberto, known for her skill with samba and bossa nova, and, more specifically, for singing the iconic pop hit, “The Girl from Ipanema,” Gilberto sings almost eerily on this number over swelling strings,

Who needs forever? (Forever)

Who needs forever? (Forever)

Who needs forever? (Forever)

Who needs forever? (Forever)

Time goes so fast

Don’t waste this moment

Let’s live this moment like it’s the last

Time goes so fast

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images