The Weeknd Connects with Lil Baby for “False Idols”

On Sunday (July 2), the first season of HBO’s original series The Idol, starring The Weeknd, will come to a close after five episodes. Before that though, just as he’s done before every Sunday night episode thus far, The Weekend released two new songs for The Idol soundtrack on Friday (June 30).

Along with a brand new solo song of his titled “Like A God,” The Weeknd also delivered a new collaboration with Lil Baby dubbed “False Idols.” The song is Baby and The Weeknd’s second time working together, as their first joint song came on Kanye West’s 2021 Donda track “Hurricane.”

The Weeknd first previewed “False Idols” earlier this week during an Instagram live session on Tuesday (June 27), where the song’s producer Mike Dean was also present in the studio. Sandwiched by The Idol actress Suzanna Son’s heavenly Watches over like a God hook, the verses on “False Idols” see both The Weeknd and Lil Baby play to their strong suits.

After an impressive, fiery first verse from Baby where he raps about his billionaire buddies and beefs with fellow rappers, The Weeknd’s second verse sees him establish an up-tempo rhythm that meshes tremendously with his patented, high-pitched crooning. Including double-entendre lyrics about cocaine and the fashion brand Chrome Hearts, The Weeknd delivers a stunning performance before Son comes back in the fold for a peaceful outro.

I got followers that’ll kill for me

And they linin’ up like a DMV

With the finest girls that you’ve ever seen

She from California, she’s sober lite

Diet Coke with the coke diet

She ride my face till my stash white

She got Chrome Hearts on with the black attire

My n****s roll with the chrome and the heavy metal

Lil Baby’s inclusion on The Idol soundtrack follows up previous superstar appearances from the likes of Madonna and Playboi Carti on the project a few weeks ago. It’s currently unclear if The Idol will see a second season and earn another soundtrack, but regardless, The Weeknd was still able to provide weekly bops to enhance the experience of his newly-created show for its inaugural season.

Listen to “False Idols” and “Like a God” below.

