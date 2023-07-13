5 Songs You Didn’t Know Serial Killer Charles Manson Wrote

When news broke this week of the release of the 73-year-old Leslie Van Houten, a former Charles Manson acolyte who recently finished serving more than 50 years of a life sentence for double murder, we remembered, Manson, the serial killer, wrote music, too.

Manson, born in 1934 in Cincinnati, Ohio, died in 2017 at the age of 83 years old. He was the leader of a cult in the 1960s that led to the killings of at least nine people, authorities say. Among his victims was the budding Hollywood film star Sharon Tate.

Living in Los Angeles in the ’60s, Manson was also known as a musician and songwriter, described as on the “fringe” of the local scene. After meeting Dennis Wilson of the Beach Boys one day, Manson was introduced to producer Terry Melcher. Amazingly, in 1968 the Beach Boys recorded one of Manson’s songs, “Never Learn Not to Love,” though Manson was not credited.

Often in correctional facilities and going obviously mad, Manson began obsessions with bands, including and especially the Beatles. He obsessed, too, over their self-titled album, often called The White Album. He thought the band’s song “Helter Skelter” portended a forthcoming apocalyptic race war. Some of Manson’s followers were musicians as well.

But to know more about the serial killer and, thus, perhaps a little more about Leslie Van Houten, who is reentering society now, according to the news, here are five songs you didn’t know the serial killer Charles Manson wrote.

1. “Never Learn Not to Love,” the Beach Boys

Written by Dennis Wilson, Charles Manson

In 1968 when Dennis Wilson picked up two female hitchhikers, his life changed forever. Those girls told Wilson they had a guru, Charles Manson. Wilson followed them to a recording session where he met Manson and became enchanted with him. Wilson even called him “the Wizard.” Manson was invited to record several songs at engineer Stephen Desper’s house. These songs, Desper later said, were for Dennis Wilson and Byrds’ producer Terry Melcher.

In late 1968, Wilson recorded Manson’s song “Never Learn Not to Love.” It was originally called “Cease to Exist.” Wilson said Manson didn’t earn credit for the song, despite writing it initially, because he sold it for “about a hundred thousand dollars’ worth of stuff,” according to the 2000 book, Dennis Wilson: The Real Beach Boy by Jon Stebbins.

Wilson later began to distance himself from Manson, whose followers later stole many possessions from Wilson’s home. Manson, later looking to contact Wilson, left a bullet with Wilson’s housekeeper as a message. Years later, Beach Boy Mike Love said Wilson had told him he saw Manson kill a man by shooting him “in half” with a rifle. And hiding his body in a well. Wilson later regretted not telling the authorities.

The song was released in December of 1968 as a single.

Cease to resist, come on say you love me

Give up your world, come on and be with me

I’m your kind, I’m your kind, and I see

Come on come on, ooo I love you pretty girl

My life is yours, and you can have my world

I’m your kind, I’m your kind, and I see

Never had a lesson I ever learned

I know I could never learn not to love you

Come in now closer

Come in closer closer closer ahhhh

Submission is a gift given to another

Love and understanding is for one another

I’m your kind, I’m your kind, and I see

Never had a lesson I ever learned

I know I could never learn not to love you

Come in now closer

Come in closer come in closer

2. “Garbage Dump”

Written by Charles Manson

Covered in 1987 by punk rock artist GG Allin, “Garbage Dump” originally appeared on Manson’s infamous 1970 album, Lie: The Love and Terror Cult. The 14-song album is different from the songs that were recorded at Brian Wilson’s studio (those were never released). This record, though, was recorded at Gold Star Studios in Hollywood (and in 2006 12 bonus tracks were also released). Today, some believe the song “Smelly Cat” from the sitcom Friends was inspired by the song.

Oh garbage dump oh garbage dump

Why are you called a garbage dump

Oh garbage dump oh garbage dump

Why are you called a garbage dump

You could feed the world with my garbage dump

You could feed the world with my garbage dump

You could feed the world with my garbage dump

That sums it up in one big lump

When you’re livin’ on the road

And you think sometimes you’re starvin’

Get on off that trip my friend

Just get in them cans and start carvin’

Oh garbage dump my garbage dump

Why are you called my garbage dump

Oh garbage dump my garbage dump

Why are you called my garbage dump

3. “Home is Where You’re Happy”

Written by Charles Manson

Also from the 1970 Manson album Lie: The Love and Terror, “Home is Where You’re Happy” was later covered in 1988 by the band the Lemonheads for the group’s LP, Creator.

Your home is where you’re happy

It’s not where you’re not free

Your home is where you can be what you are

‘Cause you were just born to be

Now they’ll show you their castles

And diamonds for all to see

But, they’ll never show you their peace of mind

‘Cause they don’t know how to be free

So burn all your bridges

Leave your whole life behind

You can do what you want to do

‘Cause you’re strong in your mind

4. “Look at Your Game, Girl”

Written by Charles Manson

From the 1970 Manson album, Lie: The Love and Terror, “Look at Your Game, Girl” was famously covered by the famed Los Angeles rock band Guns N’ Roses. The song, about an insane woman, was a favorite of Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose, who included the track on the band’s 1993 LP, The Spaghetti Incident?

There’s a time for living

The time keeps on flying

Think you’re loving, baby

And all you do is crying

Can you feel?

Are those feelings real?

Look at your game, girl

Look at your game, girl

What a mad delusion

Living in that confusion

Frustration and doubt

Can you ever live without the game?

The sad, sad game

Mad game

5.”Sick City”

Written by Charles Manson

Covered by Marilyn Manson, who took the last name of his stage moniker in homage to the serial killer, “Sick City” was also on Manson’s 1970 debut LP. The song is all about Manson’s view of society.

Let’s see.

What was we talkin’ about?

Sick City

Restless people, from the sick city

Burn their home down

Make the sky look pretty

What can I do?

I’m just a person

This is a lie we always seem to hear

You just sit and things get worse and

Watch tv and drink your beer

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images