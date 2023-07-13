10 of the Best Tom Petty Lyrics

Tom Petty’s songwriting style is unmatched. For decades, the multi-hyphenate rocker amassed dozens of memorable hits that all featured his distinctive songcraft, one full of catchy melodies, honest words, and relatable themes. His artistry was and will always be enchanting with lyrics able to conjure up the past, present, and future all in the same breath.

Videos by American Songwriter

While his earthy classic rock sound and crisp vocal tone set him apart, it’s his words – full of catchy hooks and no-frills storytelling, rife with authenticity and versatility – that have made him a timeless listen.

1. Out of a dream, out of the sky / Into my heart, into my life / And you were just a face in the crowd (“A Face In The Crowd”)

Penned alongside his frequent collaborator, acclaimed rocker Jeff Lynne, Petty’s pensive 1989 hit “A Face In The Crowd” harbors some hefty lyrics. Each line is reflective, looking back on where love began, but it’s the above lines – Out of a dream, out of the sky / Into my heart, into my life / And you were just a face in the crowd – that perfectly captures the out-of-the-blue moment when that feeling strikes.

2. It’s time to move on, time to get going / What lies ahead, I have no way of knowing / But under my feet, baby, grass is growing / It’s time to move on, it’s time to get going (“Time To Move On”)

The bouncy 1994 folk tune “Time To Move On” may be among the lesser-known of the Wildflowers’ tracks, but it contains some of the album’s most poignant lyrics. It’s time to move on, time to get going / What lies ahead, I have no way of knowing, the chorus plays as a testament to Petty’s heartbreaking honesty.

3. But not me baby, I’ve got you to save me / Oh, yer so bad, best thing I ever had / In a world gone mad, yer so bad (“Yer So Bad”)

In the shuffling 1990 bop “Yer So Bad,” Petty flexes his sharp wit and pointed cynicism to gift listeners another honest look at everyday life. The irresistible hook – But not me baby, I’ve got you to save me / Oh, yer so bad, best thing I ever had / In a world gone mad, yer so bad – is a delightfully singable reprieve throughout the biting song.

4. I’m learning to fly but I ain’t got wings / Coming down is the hardest thing (“Learning To Fly”)

“Learning To Fly” is among Petty’s most relatable hits. I’m learning to fly but I ain’t got wings, the hopeful song plays, Coming down is the hardest thing. With those words, the singer/songwriter perfectly sums up what it’s like to chase something.

5. Tonight we ride, right or wrong / Tonight we sail, on a radio song / Rescue me, should I go down / If I stay too long in trouble town (“You Wreck Me”)

A showcase of his incomparable storytelling skills, the opening lines to the hearty rocker “You Wreck Me” set the stage for the ballad to unfold. The song contains Petty’s penchant for engaging narratives as nameless, faceless characters act out relatable scenes of reckless love.

6. But let me get to the point, let’s roll another joint / And turn the radio loud, I’m too alone to be proud (“You Don’t Know How It Feels”)

The laidback anthem “You Don’t Know How It Feels” plays like Petty’s advice for life. But let me get to the point, let’s roll another joint / And turn the radio loud, I’m too alone to be proud, he sings in the tune’s chorus like he’s offering up a how-to.

7. You belong among the wildflowers / You belong in a boat out at sea / Sail away, kill off the hours / You belong somewhere you feel free (“Wildflowers”)

Petty’s iconic 1994 hit “Wildflowers” contains some of his most moving lyrics. You belong among the wildflowers / You belong in a boat out at sea / Sail away, kill off the hours / You belong somewhere you feel free, plays the swoon-worthy tune, one that finds the artist turning a complex feeling into a straightforward sentiment.

8. Yeah, runnin’ down a dream that never would come to me / Workin’ on a mystery, goin’ wherever it leads / Runnin’ down a dream (“Runnin’ Down A Dream”)

The beauty of Petty’s lyricism is the genuine, down-to-earth style in which they’re delivered. “Runnin’ Down A Dream” is the perfect example of this. His words have the ability to resonate with anyone who has ever chased the seemingly impossible.

9. And I’ll keep this world from draggin’ me down / Gonna stand my ground / And I won’t back down (“I Won’t Back Down”)

The fearless “I Won’t Back Down” is another instance in which Petty offers up a relatable life lesson. We all can learn from staunch lyrics like I’ll keep this world from draggin’ me down / Gonna stand my ground / And I won’t back down.

10. All the vampires, walkin’ through the valley / Move west down Ventura Boulevard / And all the bad boys are standing in the shadows / And the good girls are home with broken hearts (“Free Fallin'”)

The classic “Free Fallin'” finds Petty painting a vivid narrative with off-kilter images of vampires, bad boys, and broken hearts. The verse in question – All the vampires, walkin’ through the valley / Move west down Ventura Boulevard / And all the bad boys are standing in the shadows / And the good girls are home with broken hearts – casts a whimsical sheen across the iconic song about life and love.

(Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)