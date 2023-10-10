5 Things to Know About Janet Jackson

The 10th child born to Joe and Katherine Jackson, Janet Damita Jo Jackson was the youngest of the famous family. With older brothers who attained fame at such an early age, Janet was destined to be a part of the family business. Acting, dancing, and singing have all been a part of her story. With worldwide album sales of more than 100 million, she is one of the biggest-selling artists in history. Jackson has compiled a list of awards that is too long to even go into. You know her hits like “What Have You Done For Me Lately,” “Nasty,” “When I Think of You,” and “Rhythm Nation,” but here are five things you may not have known about Janet Jackson.

Videos by American Songwriter

1. Her Career Started on the Small Screen

Most people know that Janet started out as an actress on television, but few realize how many shows the youngest Jackson appeared on. Her first exposure was a short-lived ABC sitcom called A New Kind of Family. She appeared in three episodes. This led to a much more visible role as Penny Woods on the hit Good Times. Jackson secured the role in an audition with show creator Norman Lear. She cried on cue and impressed the producer enough to get him to call off the rest of the scheduled auditions. Jackson went on to be in Diff’rent Strokes (the TV series) and two episodes of The Love Boat.

2. Her First Two Albums Sold Relatively Poorly

Jackson’s self-titled debut album was released in 1982. A&M Records released five singles, but only the first two made any impact on the charts, reaching 64 and 58, respectively. The second album, Dream Street, spawned four singles without any chart action. The breakthrough came in 1986 with Control. Five top-five singles led to worldwide sales of 10 million. This album kicked off a string of five straight number-one albums.

3. She Appeared on Thriller

Janet added background vocals to “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)” on older brother Michael’s mega-hit album, Thriller. It has also been reported that she appeared as a dancing zombie in the long-form music video for the title track. Fans have debated for years whether or not it was her, but it has never been confirmed.

4. The Term “Wardrobe Malfunction” was Coined Because of Her

An estimated 150 million viewers watched the 2004 NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show. It consisted of a medley of Jackson’s biggest hits. The surprise guest then joined her onstage. Justin Timberlake from ’N Sync performed “Rock Your Body,” as the song ended, he pulled off a part of Jackson’s costume, revealing her right breast. The fallout from the incident was massive. Fines and lawsuits followed. Viacom blocked Jackson from their radio stations and television outlets for a period of time.

5. She Transitioned to the Big Screen

In 1993, Jackson starred with Tupac Shakur in the hit film Poetic Justice. Although she got mixed reviews as an actress, the song “Again” was nominated for a Golden Globe as well as an Academy Award. She appeared in both The Nutty Professor and its sequel. Why Did I Get Married? Why Did I Get Married, Too?, For Colored Girls, and Jack Boyz have all been successful at the box office.

Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage