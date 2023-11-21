3 Movies Every Janet Jackson Fan Should See

If you trace back the looks, styles, and attitudes of some of the biggest pop stars today, many of them got their playbook from Janet Jackson. A television, movie, and recording artist star, Jackson, part of the infamous Jackson family that includes brother Michael, could seemingly do it all.

Yet, Jackson has been largely out of the public for the last two decades. The pop star retreated following the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” of the Super Bowl in 2004, and while she still does tour, she is nowhere near the presence she once was. And we can’t blame her.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t legions of fans who want to see more of her. This is why, we’ve compiled this list of movies that feature and take a close look at the pop icon.

1. Poetic Justice (1993)

A movie written, produced, and directed by John Singleton, Poetic Justice stars both Janet Jackson and Tupac Shakur. The movie shows Jackson’s character grieving after her boyfriend dies from gun violence. She takes a trip from L.A. to Oakland in a mail truck with Tupac’s character and her friend, played by beloved actress Regina King. Jackson also earned an Oscar nomination for her song for the movie, “Again.” Fans can check out a trailer for it below.

2. Janet Jackson (2022)

This four-part documentary series was produced by Janet Jackson and it delves into her life and career, highlighting family, hit singles, and plenty of ups and downs. Each installment of the series highlights different chapters of her life, from her father putting her in the family show at age 7 to gaining attention with her music to issues with her brother, to her status as a sex symbol to the infamous Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction. In total, some 15 million people watched the work. Fans can check out a trailer for it below.

3. Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson (2021)

This documentary series, largely focused on the Super Bowl drama, was not sanctioned or supported by Jackson. Instead, The New York Times was the driving force behind the work. It shows aspects of the controversial moment that Jackson’s above doc does not, including interviews with many of the people on the scene. It can be hard to watch at times, given the backlash Jackson received for the debacle. Fans can check out a trailer for it below.

