Music-Based Podcasts About Doja Cat, Björk, and More Win Big at 2023 Signal Awards

The second annual Signal Awards were announced on October 10, and music-based podcasts were big winners. Podcasts by or about artists like Doja Cat, Björk, Snoop Dogg, and Meghan Trainor are among those that will be honored at a ceremony at The Bowery NYC on October 23.

“2023 was a huge year for podcasts, as worldwide listenership continued to skyrocket and new trends emerged,” said Signal Awards managing director Deondric Royster in a statement. “The winners of the second annual Signal Awards represent the best of the industry: those who are pushing boundaries, telling important stories, encouraging laughter, and reaffirming the overall power of podcasting and its ability to connect to listeners all over the world.”

The podcast Origins: Doja Cat won the Music—individual episode category, while Snoop Dogg W+M won for Music—limited series. Audible, which released the aforementioned podcasts, won the inaugural Company of the Year Award, and also received nods for titles like Origins: Tobe Nwigwe, Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast, and The Sesame Street Podcast.

The Signal Awards also allowed public voting for the Listener’s Choice Award, where more than 130,000 votes were cast. Among the podcasts fans voted for were Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, HBO’s The Last of Us Podcast, Mobituaries with Mo Rocca, Small Town Dicks, Barely Famous, And That’s Why We Drink, and Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls, according to a report from Billboard.

Among the more than 2,000 entries, music and comedy-based podcasts reigned. A selection of the winners includes:

Best Guest—individual episode: Questlove Supreme, The Oriel Co.

Arts & Culture—individual episode: Origins: Tobe Nwigwe, Audible

Best Conversation Starter—individual episode: Did Mac Dre Really Go To Prison Because of His Lyrics, KQED

Interview or Talk Show—individual episode: Milk Drunk: The Podcast, Meghan Trainor & Emily Oster: Redefining “Best” Parenting

Most Innovative Audio Experience—limited series & specials: Björk: Sonic Symbolism, Archetype

Best Original Score or Music—limited series & specials: Lake Song, Make Believe Association

Best Writing—limited series & specials: Can You Dig It?: A Hip-Hop Origin Story, PB&J Productions

Music—limited series: Snoop Dogg W+M, Audible

