Janet Jackson Together Again Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets & More

Janet Jackson’s Special 30th Anniversary Celebration of Rhythm Nation Tour in 2019 was a huge hit, and it’s been a while since we’ve had a killer tour from her. The iconic singer appears to be making a triumphant return with the news of a North American extension of the Together Again Tour. Janet Jackson fans are in luck this year! American rapper Nelly will also be supporting Jackson on this tour.

The Together Again Tour’s 2024 extension will start on March 8 in Honolulu, Hawaii at Neal S Blaisdell Arena and come to a close on July 30 in Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center.

Jackson took to Twitter for a quick promotion of the tour extension earlier in January: “Hey u guys! By popular demand, we’re bringing the Together Again Tour back to North America this summer with special guest Nelly! It’ll be so much fun! Tickets go on sale Friday 1/19. We can’t wait to see you 🫶🏽♥️☀️ #TogetherAgainTour”

You can get your hands on tickets through Ticketmaster or StubHub. Ticketmaster is the official ticketing platform of the tour, while StubHub is an excellent resource to consider if any tour dates sell out. StubHub is also protected by the FanProtect Program, so you’re guaranteed legitimate, scam-free tickets.

Janet Jackson is an artist who needs little introduction. The youngest of the Jackson family, Jackson started in the television industry before moving on to music. Her self-titled debut album was released in 1982, but she didn’t hit her breakthrough until her 1986 album Control. Singles including “Nasty” and “What Have You Done For Me Lately” catapulted her to stardom, and her performance-packed career has been legendary ever since; Super Bowl controversies and all!

The 2023 leg of the Together Again Tour featured showstopper after showstopper, so fans can expect that same kind of energy and performances of her greatest hits for the 2024 leg of the tour. Miss Jackson’s still got it!

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to see Janet Jackson in action in 2024. Get your tickets as soon as you can!

Janet Jackson: Together Again 2024 Tour Dates

March 8 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S Blaisdell Arena

March 9 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S Blaisdell Arena

March 10 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S Blaisdell Arena

June 4 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs

June 6 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 8 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

June 9 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

June 11 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

June 12 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

June 14 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

June 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

June 18 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

June 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center

June 21 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

June 23 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 25 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

June 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

June 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

June 29 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

July 1 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 3 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

July 5 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 6 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

July 9 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

July 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

July 12 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

July 13 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

July 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

July 16 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 18 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 20 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

July 21 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

July 23 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

July 25 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

July 26 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

July 27 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX

July 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Janet Jackson: Together Again 2024 Tour FAQs

When do tickets for the Janet Jackson 2024 tour go on sale?

General on-sale tickets are currently available to fans through Ticketmaster and StubHub.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Janet Jackson 2024 tour?

Ticketmaster is the official ticketing platform of the Together Again Tour, but tickets are also available through StubHub.

How much do Janet Jackson 2024 tour tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

Ticket prices will vary for this tour and will depend on where you’ll be attending, which seats you pick, when you choose to buy your tickets, whether or not you buy a VIP package, etc. In general, it looks like tickets start at about $55 for lawn seats and can reach up to $840 for front-of-stage VIP tickets.

Is there an age restriction for the Janet Jackson 2024 tour concert?

Assuming that your selected concert location will take place at a venue that allows minors on the premises, you should not have any issues bringing fans under 18 years of age to this tour.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

There are some VIP packages available for certain tour dates, particularly for Nelly. Take a look at your chosen location through Ticketmaster and Stubhub to see what is available. Some VIP packages offer exclusive access to express lanes, VIP lounges, private bars, priority parking, etc.

Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

