5 Underrated Albums of the 2020s

These days, there seem to be dozens of albums released each week. Whether your favorite local indie band or some big name offering a new LP, a deluxe edition, or even a re-recorded (Taylor’s Version), there is just so much music out there to take in. So, knowing that maybe a few of the great records fall through the cracks here and there, we here at American Songwriter wanted to share with you five underrated or even overlooked albums from this decade that you may have missed, but with one listen, you may find out is your new favorite.

Here then are five underrated albums of the 2020s.

1. Intakes & Outtakes, NHC (2022)

In 2020 when drummer Taylor Hawkins and Jane’s Addiction members Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney linked up together to form this three-piece supergroup rock outfit, there was so much potential in the air. Sadly, as most know by now, Hawkins died while on tour with the Foo Fighters just as this trio was rising in popularity. Their debut EP Intakes & Outtakes was one of the best rock offerings of the century. With all the conversation around his passing, however, this EP may have been lost in the sad shuffle. But it’s more than worth a listen here today.

2. Some of Us Are Brave, Danielle Ponder (2022)

Danielle Ponder burst onto the scene with this LP. The former lawyer in upstate New York dropped Some of Us Are Brave last year and it features her soulful, booming voice. Ponder, who went on tour with Marcus Mumford after the album’s release, is a burgeoning star. But her 2022 LP should not be lost in her epic rise to fame and, we hope, fortune.

3. aloha, Son Little (2020)

Philadelphia’s Son Little is a songwriter’s songwriter. He’s worked with high-profile names like The Roots and producer RJD2 but he’s also an acclaimed, albeit lesser-known, solo artist. But when you listen to the tracks on aloha, released in 2022, like “mahalia” and “belladonna,” you can see just how keen he is at his craft. There isn’t a track to skip on this LP.

4. A Beginner’s Mind, Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine (2021)

One of the more interesting albums of the decade, A Beginner’s Mind from Sufjan Stevens and Angelo De Augustine was born of a series of nights watching movies together. Films that inspired the album range from Point Break to Night of the Living Dead. The standout song on the album is the track, “Back to Oz,” which is inspired by the lesser-known sequel to The Wizard of Oz, called, Return to Oz.

5. A Southern Gothic, Adia Victoria (2021)

Released in 2021, A Southern Gothic by the talented South Carolina-born songwriter Adia Victoria is rich with storytelling, blues music, gothic vibes, and wisdom. Victoria is an important artist when it comes to modern roots, blues, and country music. And this album is one to digest in full.

