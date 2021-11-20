Supergroup NHC Shares New Video for “Devil That You Know”

The world’s newest rock supergroup, NHC, unveiled their new music video for the recently released single “Devil That You Know.”

The new video, which you can check out below, is directed by longtime filmmaker Liam Lynch, who has worked with MTV, Tenacious D, and comedian Sarah Silverman.

The new work is surreal and psychedelic and matches the swirling music from the group, which is comprised of legendary lead guitarist Dave Navarro, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, and current Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney.

Earlier this week, the band released the new single, along with a second song, “Lazy Eyes.” Prior to that, NHC dropped their first two singles, “Feed The Cruel” and “Better Move On.” The new music portends more releases, from singles to an LP in 2022.

According to the press release about the new supergroup: “NHC is the result of pure, unharnessed creativity and the world’s biggest Mutual Appreciation Society; the guys—who all knew each other socially as staples of the Los Angeles rock world—came together over the last year and just played, giving themselves no rules or limits.

“For Hawkins, who had played alongside Chaney in the mid-90’s in Alanis Morissette’s band, it was a chance to play with the one and only Dave Navarro, whom Hawkins calls ‘The best lead guitarist in alternative rock.’ For Navarro, it was an awakening of everything he loved about playing – feeling his own playing had plateaued, NHC’s song creation brought him back to his instrument in new and inspiring ways.”