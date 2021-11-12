New Supergroup NHC, Made Up of Dave Navarro, Taylor Hawkins & Chris Chaney, Drops Two New Songs

On Friday (November 12), the newest supergroup on the block, NHC, released two new songs.

Comprised of legendary guitarist Dave Navarro, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, and current Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, NHC, an acronym for Navarro, Hawkins, and Chaney, is back with more for fans.

As part of the trio’s latest statement of arrival, the group has released two new songs, “Devil That You Know” and “Lazy Eyes,” both of which you can check out below. The songs feature Hawkins on vocals.

Hawkins and Chaney last played with one another in a formal capacity in the ‘90s with Alanis Morissette’s backing group.

According to the press release about the new super group: “NHC is the result of pure, unharnessed creativity and the world’s biggest Mutual Appreciation Society; the guys—who all knew each other socially as staples of the Los Angeles rock world—came together over the last year and just played, giving themselves no rules or limits.

“For Hawkins, who had played alongside Chaney in the mid-90’s in Alanis Morissette’s band, it was a chance to play with the one and only Dave Navarro, whom Hawkins calls ‘The best lead guitarist in alternative rock.’ For Navarro, it was an awakening of everything he loved about playing – feeling his own playing had plateaued, NHC’s song creation brought him back to his instrument in new and inspiring ways.”

Earlier this year, the members got together to form the new trio and subsequently released their first two tracks called “Feed The Cruel” and “Better Move On, with an accompanying video of the trio in the studio shot in black and white.

Navarro, Hawkins and Chaney made their live debut opening for Pearl Jam at the Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California in October.

Last American Songwriter talked with Navarro, he was sharing stories about Hendrix and his favorite guitar teachers.

“Guitar playing has changed the trajectory of my life. I was initially inspired to play the instrument because of my love of Jimi Hendrix when I was a kid,” Navarro told American Songwriter. “He was my hero. He was my, I suppose, indirect mentor in a way. Because back then all I had were records. So, I would play the records, try and learn the songs by ear and figure them out. I went the long way. And he specially had a massive impact on what I wanted to do with my life. As soon as I heard early Jimi Hendrix records when I was maybe about 10 years old, I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”

Photo by Ross Halfin / The Oriel