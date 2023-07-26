Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation Announces Fifth Year of Scholars Initiative

Metallica continues to help enhance the student experience at community colleges across the U.S. Metallica’s philanthropic organization, All Within My Hands, and the American Association of Community Colleges have added 11 new colleges to its preexisting roster of 31 in hopes of bettering the college experience for prospective and current students.

Each new school will receive $100,000. The initiative aims to “reaffirm a commitment to career and technical education at the local level,” according to a release.

Founded in 2017 by Metallica, All Within My Hands sets out to improve education in local communities. Furthermore, the organization leverages the strong and loyal Metallica fan base by allowing them to participate in the band’s philanthropic efforts. All of the foundation’s costs are covered by the revenue gained from Metallica and numerous other undisclosed supporters in order to donate 100% of their earnings to the organization.

“The Metallica Scholars Initiative is so important to us because we are seeing results,” Metallica drummer, Lars Ulrich said in a release. “Five years in, with the help of community colleges across the country, we are helping people fill these essential jobs which require skills and training. We are so proud and grateful that we can facilitate this program.”

As of now, the foundation has donated $6 million to the broader American community. Furthermore, the Metallica Scholars Initiative has supported more than 5,000 scholarships across workforce-oriented education.

“The Metallica Scholars Initiative is a strong and cooperative community of the nation’s best community colleges creating a supportive climate for participants to communicate directly and share best practices,” All Within My Hands Executive Director Peter Delgrosso added. “As a result, our Metallica Scholars leave the program well-trained and confident. Ultimately the impact is felt in their local communities, and on the national scale, as Metallica Scholars enter the workforce and fill, or create, much needed workforce and technical positions.”

The foundation’s partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges took shape in 2019 in order to provide a plethora of opportunities to 12 million community college students nationwide. All Within My Hands and the American Association of Community Colleges have provided educational and vocational opportunities to 33 different states, and to now, 42 various community colleges.

