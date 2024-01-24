5 Wacky, Diverse Music Videos Featuring Monty Python

Yup, there are indeed quite a few music videos featuring Monty Python, the legendary British comedy troupe—and from such disparate artists as Bryan Adams and Iron Maiden.

Videos by American Songwriter

Python have been the gold standard of British humor since their BBC television series first aired between 1969 and 1974. Over the course of 45 episodes they delivered such iconic segments as the Dead Parrot Sketch, Argument Clinic, Confuse-a-Cat, the Spanish Inquisition, the Ministry of Silly Walks, and so many more. They befuddled some people who did not have an understanding of British culture, but so many of their bits transcended that issue with their absurdity and looniness. They also created iconic, irreverent movies like Monty Python and the Holy Grail and The Meaning of Life.

It should come as no surprise then that members of the famed comedy troupe would surface in other people’s work, including the music video medium. Here are five videos featuring appearances by members of Monty Python, including one blink-and-you’ll-miss-him-but-so-worth-not-blinking moment.

1. Bryan Adams, “Kick Ass” (2022)

This clip from Adams’ album So Happy It Hurts opens, as it does on the album, with John Cleese narrating a mirthful monologue. Dressed in a robe, fake beard, and sandals, Cleese delivers a sermon about the origins of the heavens, earth, and man, and then how man “descended into the black hole making bad music”. Our savior? Why Bryan Adams and his rock music, of course. (But he’s not named in the intro.) Cleese is the perfect person to orate this goofy opening because he brings faux gravitas to the proceedings before the band kicks in. The color scheme of the video – white backdrops, white band clothes, white instruments – plays into the whole idea of Adams as a casual-looking rocker performing with his band the Dudes Of Leisure.

2. Iron Maiden, “Can I Play With Madness?” (1988)

Back in 2009, Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson emerged at the premiere of the Monty Python documentary Almost the Truth (Lawyers Cut) that was being premiered at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. Like many Brits, Dickinson was a longtime Monty Python fan, being an irreverent and outspoken singer himself. He loved Python’s humor which frequently took potshots at the British establishment. So it makes sense that when Iron Maiden needed a stern school master looking over his students’ art projects that they would pick Chapman, who frequently portrayed ridiculous authority figures. In the clip for “Can I Play With Madness?” the art class is being held on the open grounds of an abandoned cathedral. The professor disapproves of one sketch of Maiden mascot Eddie, and when he unintentionally falls into a gaping hole leading underground, he discovers catacombs that include arcane artifacts, a TV showing a live Iron Maiden performance, and a refrigerator occupied by an animated Eddie. For fans in the know back in the day, it was a great cameo appearance.

3. George Harrison, “Crackerbox Palace” (1976)

This is an unusual entry here. The video for “Crackerbox Palace” was directed by Eric Idle and shot on the grounds of Harrison’s Friar Park estate. A kooky cast of characters that feels like a cross between Alice In Wonderland and The Rocky Horror Picture Show cavort around his gardens. It’s goofy fun. Idle does surface for a literal one second cameo. Can you spot him? There is also someone who likes Graham Chapman portraying his Colonel character from various Python sketches who declared some of them to be too silly for broadcast. From the side the actor looks a lot like him, but facing front he does not. (He’s not nearly as tall.) It’s a weirdly fun clip either way. By the way, Harrison’s video for “This Song” includes a courtroom jury with a couple of men in drag who imitate the screechy voices that Python members made when they portrayed little old ladies.

4. The Traveling Wilburys, “Wilbury Twist” (1990)

This tongue-in-cheek ditty for older folks has silly lyrics like: “You put your hand on your head/Put your foot in the air/Then you hop around the room in your underwear.” In the very beginning, Eric Idle is the butler for John Candy who is getting dressed and decides to hop out of his room in his underwear. Given that George Harrison was one of the members of this supergroup – which also featured Jeff Lynne, Tom Petty, and Bob Dylan – it’s no surprise that he called on Idle to make an appearance. There are two versions of the clip, and one features other cameos from the likes of Whoopi Goldberg, Cheech Marin, Woody Harrelson, Milli Vanilli, and many others. And a smidge more of Idle.

Eric Idle has been the main member who has really kept the Monty Python spirit alive. He and composer John Du Prez brought the Spamalot musical to Broadway back in 2004. It ran for five years and was just revived last fall. It is based on the classic film Monty Python and the Holy Grail.

This song, performed by Idle and co-composed with Du Prez, was the theme song for the British sitcom One Foot in the Grave. The show chronicled the funny trials and tribulations of an older man staying busy in the wake of early retirement. Some of his rants and scenes from the show emerge in the clip. It’s a rare music video from Idle himself who has worked on a number of musical projects over the years.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images