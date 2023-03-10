Watch: First Look at New Music Competition Series ‘My Kind of Country’

A first look at the newest country music competition show has arrived.

Videos by American Songwriter

While there may be no turning chairs on My Kind of Country, there will be a hunt for the globe’s best talent. Helmed by actress Reese Witherspoon and country singer Kacey Musgraves, in partnership with Apple, the series is set to be a re-imagining of an age-old premise.

The Nashville-filmed show will be “a fresh take on a competition series, breaking down barriers in country music by providing an extraordinary opportunity to diverse and innovative artists from around the world,” a press release read.

My Kind of Country will feature the same judge-based approach as most singing competition shows with country artists Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck acting as talent scouts. They were tasked with filling a roster of rising country artists from around the world in preparation for the ultimate musical showcase. See their respective teams below.

“The beauty of Country music is that it can sound like so many different things and have so many different influences,” Guyton shared in a post on Instagram when the series was first announced. “I have a passion for sharing and discovering new voices and couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new @AppleTVPlus series #MyKindOfCountry.”

Set to kick off on March 24 on Apple TV+, the winner of My Kind of Country will receive “a life-changing prize from Apple Music, receiving unprecedented support and exposure on the platform,” according to the release.

Get a sneak peek of the upcoming series below.

Jimmie Allen’s Artists:

Ale Aguirre | Chihuahua, Mexico

Dhruv Visvanath | New Delhi, India

Camille Parker | Durham, North Carolina

Justin Serrao | Johannesburg, South Africa

Mickey Guyton’s Artists:

Ashlie Amber | Nashville, Tennessee

Chuck Adams | Nashville, Tennessee

The Betsies – Zel and Landi Degenaar | Cape Town, South Africa

Wandile | Johannesburg, South Africa

Orville Peck’s Artists:

Alisha Pais | Goa, India

The Congo Cowboys – Julie Sigauque, Simon Attwell, and Chris Bakalanga | Cape Town, South Africa

Ismay Hellman | Petaluma, California

Micaela Kleinsmith | Cape Town, South Africa

