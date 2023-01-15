Kacey Musgraves, Reese Witherspoon to Produce Country Music Competition Series

A new breed of country music competition show is on its way in the form of My Kind of Country. The project, helmed by actress Reese Witherspoon and country singer Kacey Musgraves in partnership with Apple, is a fresh take on a crowd-pleasing classic.

While there will be no auditions and no turning chairs, My Kind of Country will feature the same judge-based approach as most talent competition shows. Country artists Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton, and Orville Peck, will participate as talent scouts, tasked with filling a roster of rising country artists from around the globe for the ultimate musical showcase. Both Witherspoon and Musgraves will also be featured in the eight-episode series.

The show will be “a fresh take on a competition series, breaking down barriers in country music by providing an extraordinary opportunity to diverse and innovative artists from around the world,” the press release reads.

“The beauty of Country music is that it can sound like so many different things and have so many different influences,” Guyton shared in a post on Instagram. “I have a passion for sharing and discovering new voices and couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the new @AppleTVPlus series #MyKindOfCountry.”

See her post below.

Allen and Peck both echoed her excitement on social media, heralding country music’s next big star will soon be found.

Set to kick off on March 24 on Apple TV+, the winner at the end of My Kind of Country will receive “a life-changing prize from Apple Music, receiving unprecedented support and exposure on the platform,” according to the release.

Filmed in Nashville, My Kind of Country joins the Music City’s storied history of putting on competition shows, most notably the six-season run of Nashville Star.

Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage