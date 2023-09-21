3 Songs You Didn’t Know Featured Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is one of Hollywood’s most renowned actresses. In addition to her compelling onscreen performances, Witherspoon has been known to sing in various films. She showed off her vocal chops in her Academy Award-winning performance of June Carter Cash in Walk the Line where she chose to sing the songs as opposed to lipsyncing over Carter’s voice. That was one of the many times when the beloved star got to show off her voice. Check out three songs you didn’t know featured Witherspoon.

1. “Something Stupid” by Michael Buble

Michael Buble and Reese Witherspoon teamed up on this classic 1967 duet between Frank Sinatra and his daughter, Nancy Sinatra. Witherspoon’s sweet voice accents Buble’s smoky, yet smooth vocals, their voices dancing together over the enticing flamenco-inspired melody. “Something Stupid” appeared on Buble’s 2013 album, To Be Loved. “I couldn’t think of anyone better to do it with than Reese,” Buble explained in a behind-the-scenes clip. “It was a perfect match. And like I told her, ‘You’re the icing, you’re the cherry.'”

2. “Shake it Off” from Sing

Reese Witherspoon was part of the all-star cast who lent her voice to the animated film Sing with a soundtrack that features cover songs of popular hits. She and her co-star Nick Kroll tackled this Taylor Swift megahit in the 2016 film. Witherspoon voices the character of Rosita, a pig who is a mother of 25 piglets and discovers her passion for singing. “Shake it Off” gets a bit of a makeover, complete with a dubstep breakdown where Witherspoon’s confident vocals take the lead.

3. “Break Free” from Sing 2

Reese Witherspoon signed on for the Sing sequel that arrived in 2021 where she once again provided the voice of Rosita and performed multiple songs. Here, she and Nick Kroll, who voices the role of Rosita’s dancing partner, team up on a cover of Ariana Grande’s hit, “Break Free.” Witherspoon takes lead vocals before she’s joined by a choir of lively voices in the chorus. “This was such a great film to be a part of, it made so many families so happy,” Witherspoon said about being part of the Sing series.

Photo by Chance Yeh/Getty Images for HubSpot