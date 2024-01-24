Hello, It’s the Me/We Tour! Todd Rundgren Announces Lengthy 2024 U.S. Trek: How to Get Tickets

Todd Rundgren has lined an expansive 2024 U.S. trek that he’s dubbed the Me/We Tour. The 38-date road trip will kick off with an April 17 show in Minneapolis and is plotted out through a July 3 concert in Portland, Oregon.

According to Todd-Rundgren.com, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will be accompanied by a full band that features his longtime bassist Kasim Sulton and drummer Prairie Prince. The group is rounded out by sax player Bobby Strickland, keyboardist Gil Assayas, and guitarist Bruce McDaniel.

Tickets for Rundgren's Me/We Tour are on sale now via various outlets.

Prior to the U.S. trek, Rundgren will be heading Down Under in February for a trio of concerts in Australia. The shows are scheduled for February 22 in Melbourne, February 23 in Brisbane, and February 24 in Sydney. The eclectic Melbourne-based rock act Sex on Toast will open those gigs.

Rundgren’s most recent concerts were a series of 2023 shows opening for Daryl Hall of Hall & Oates. Rundgren’s most recent studio album, Space Force, was released in October 2022. The collaborative project featured the veteran singer/songwriter teaming up with such artists as Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, Adrian Belew, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, The Roots, Sparks, Thomas Dolby, The Lemon Twigs, and Steve Vai.

See the full Me/We Tour routing below. Rundgren fans will not want to pass up on this opportunity to see the “Hello, It’s Me” rocker and his band playing a mix of hits, deep cuts, and select covers at his concerts this year.

Todd Rundgren’s Me/We Tour Dates:

April 17 — Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater

April 18 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

April 20 — Des Plaines, IL @ Rivers Casino

April 21 — Detroit, MI @ Soundboard at Motor City Casino Hotel

April 23 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Center

April 24 — Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center

April 26 — Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater

April 27 — Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak

April 29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater

April 30 — North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theater

May 2 — Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center

May 3 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Harrah’s Resort

May 5 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theater

May 6 — Providence, RI @ The Strand

May 8 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur

May 9 — Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater

May 11 — Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts

May 12 — Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theater

May 14 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theater

May 15 — Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Theater

May 17 — Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater

May 18 — Charleston, NC @ Charleston Music Hall

May 20 — Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

May 22 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker

May 24 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

May 25 — Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theater

May 26 — Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theater

June 6 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater

June 8 — San Antonio, TX @ Empire Theater

June 16 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

June 14 — Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Live

June 19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theater

June 20 — Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theater

June 22 — Coachella, CA @ Spotlight 29 Casino

June 23 — Ojai, CA @ The Libby Bowl

June 25 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia

June 26 — Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theater

July 3 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

