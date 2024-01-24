Hello, It’s the Me/We Tour! Todd Rundgren Announces Lengthy 2024 U.S. Trek: How to Get Tickets

Todd Rundgren has lined an expansive 2024 U.S. trek that he’s dubbed the Me/We Tour. The 38-date road trip will kick off with an April 17 show in Minneapolis and is plotted out through a July 3 concert in Portland, Oregon.
According to Todd-Rundgren.com, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will be accompanied by a full band that features his longtime bassist Kasim Sulton and drummer Prairie Prince. The group is rounded out by sax player Bobby Strickland, keyboardist Gil Assayas, and guitarist Bruce McDaniel.
Prior to the U.S. trek, Rundgren will be heading Down Under in February for a trio of concerts in Australia. The shows are scheduled for February 22 in Melbourne, February 23 in Brisbane, and February 24 in Sydney. The eclectic Melbourne-based rock act Sex on Toast will open those gigs.
Rundgren’s most recent concerts were a series of 2023 shows opening for Daryl Hall of Hall & Oates. Rundgren’s most recent studio album, Space Force, was released in October 2022. The collaborative project featured the veteran singer/songwriter teaming up with such artists as Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, Adrian Belew, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, The Roots, Sparks, Thomas Dolby, The Lemon Twigs, and Steve Vai.
See the full Me/We Tour routing below. Rundgren fans will not want to pass up on this opportunity to see the “Hello, It’s Me” rocker and his band playing a mix of hits, deep cuts, and select covers at his concerts this year.
Todd Rundgren’s Me/We Tour Dates:
April 17 — Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown Theater
April 18 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
April 20 — Des Plaines, IL @ Rivers Casino
April 21 — Detroit, MI @ Soundboard at Motor City Casino Hotel
April 23 — Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Center
April 24 — Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center
April 26 — Akron, OH @ Goodyear Theater
April 27 — Jim Thorpe, PA @ Penn’s Peak
April 29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theater
April 30 — North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theater
May 2 — Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center
May 3 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Harrah’s Resort
May 5 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theater
May 6 — Providence, RI @ The Strand
May 8 — Boston, MA @ The Wilbur
May 9 — Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theater
May 11 — Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts
May 12 — Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theater
May 14 — Washington, DC @ Warner Theater
May 15 — Morgantown, WV @ Metropolitan Theater
May 17 — Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theater
May 18 — Charleston, NC @ Charleston Music Hall
May 20 — Nashville, TN @ The Ryman
May 22 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker
May 24 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
May 25 — Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theater
May 26 — Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theater
June 6 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theater
June 8 — San Antonio, TX @ Empire Theater
June 16 — Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
June 14 — Catoosa, OK @ Hard Rock Live
June 19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theater
June 20 — Beverly Hills, CA @ Saban Theater
June 22 — Coachella, CA @ Spotlight 29 Casino
June 23 — Ojai, CA @ The Libby Bowl
June 25 — El Cajon, CA @ The Magnolia
June 26 — Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theater
July 3 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
