56th Annual ACM Award Winners: The Full List

The 56th Annual ACM Awards, hosted by Keith Urban and Mickey Guyton, is airing live from three locations in Nashville: The Grand Ole Opry House, The Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe on Sunday, April 18 on CBS.

While the big winner of the night was country music itself, there were a few individual awards handed out too . The early winners (off camera) were Kane Brown’s “Worldwide Beautiful” for Video of the Year, Gabby Barrett for New Female Artist of the Year, Jimmie Allen for New Male Artist of the Year and Lee Brice and Carly Pearce for Music Event of the Year-“I Hope Your Happy Now.”

Here are the winners of the 56th Annual ACM Awards:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Bryan

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Carly Pearce

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

The Cadillac Three

The Highwomen

New Female Artist of the Year

Ingrid Andress

Tenille Arts

Gabby Barrett – WINNER

Mickey Guyton

Caylee Hammack

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen – WINNER

Travis Denning

Hardy

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Album of the Year

Born Here Live Here Die Here, Luke Bryan

Mixtape Vol. 1, Kane Brown

Never Will, Ashley McBryde

Skeletons, Brothers Osborne

Starting Over, Chris Stapleton

Single of the Year

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“I Hope,” Gabby Barrett

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“More Hearts Than Mine,” Ingrid Andress

“The Bones,” Maren Morris

Song of the Year

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert (Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Natalie Hemby)

“One Night Standards,” Ashley McBryde (Ashley McBryde, Nicolette Hayford, Shane McAnally)

“Some People Do,” Old Dominion (Jesse Frasure, Matt Ramsey, Thomas Rhett, Shane McAnally)

“Starting Over,” Chris Stapleton (Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson)

“The Bones,” Maren Morris (Jimmy Robbins, Maren Morris, Laura Veltz)

Video of the Year

“Better Than We Found It,” Maren Morris

“Bluebird,” Miranda Lambert

“Gone,” Dierks Bentley

“Hallelujah,” Carrie Underwood and John Legend

“Worldwide Beautiful,” Kane Brown – WINNER

Songwriter of the Year

Ashley Gorley

Michael Hardy

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

Music Event of the Year

“Be a Light,” Thomas Rhett featuring Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin, Keith Urban

“Does to Me,” Luke Combs featuring Eric Church

“I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Carly Pearce & Lee Brice – WINNER

“Nobody But You,” Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani

“One Beer,” Hardy featuring Lauren Alaina & Devin Dawson

“One Too Many,” Keith Urban, Pink

Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM