57th Annual ACM Award Nominations Announced: Chris Young Leads the Pack with Seven Nominations

The nominees for the 57th Annual ACM Awards were announced Thursday morning (February 10).

Leading the pack with seven nominations is traditional mainstay, Chris Young, who is nominated for Album of the Year (Famous Friends), Single of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and Video of the Year for his hit song “Famous Friends,” with Kane Brown. (Young also adds on 3 additional nominations as a prodcer in the Musical Event, Album and Song categories).

Following Young with five nominations is first-time nominee Walker Hayes, making waves with his hit song “Fancy Like.” Also coming in at 5 nominations each are Chris Stapleton and Miranda Lambert, who now ties a record with Reba McEntire for her16th ACM nomination of Female Artist of the Year.

Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, Carly Pearce, and Jordan Davis each picked up four nominations. 

Check out the nominees below. You can catch the ACM Awards live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on March 7. The show will stream live on Amazon Prime

ACM Awards nominees

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR 

  • Eric Church  
  • Luke Combs 
  • Miranda Lambert 
  • Chris Stapleton 
  • Carrie Underwood 

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

  • Gabby Barrett 
  • Miranda Lambert 
  • Ashley McBryde 
  • Maren Morris 
  • Carly Pearce 

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

  • Jimmie Allen 
  • Luke Combs 
  • Thomas Rhett 
  • Chris Stapleton  
  • Morgan Wallen 

DUO OF THE YEAR 

  • Brooks & Dunn 
  • Brothers Osborne 
  • Dan + Shay 
  • LOCASH 
  • Maddie & Tae 

GROUP OF THE YEAR 

  • Lady A 
  • Little Big Town 
  • Midland 
  • Old Dominion 
  • The Cadillac Three 

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR  

  • Tenille Arts 
  • Priscilla Block 
  • Lily Rose 
  • Caitlyn Smith 
  • Lainey Wilson  

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR  

  • HARDY 
  • Walker Hayes 
  • Ryan Hurd 
  • Parker McCollum 
  • Elvie Shane 

ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] 

29: Written in Stone – Carly Pearce 

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Jimmy Robbins, Tony Brown 

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records 

Country Again: Side A – Thomas Rhett 

Producers: Dann Huff, Jesse Frasure, Matt Dragstrem 

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group 

Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen 

Producer: Joey Moi, Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Matt Dragstrem, Dave Cohen 

Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records / Republic Records 

Famous Friends – Chris Young 

Producer: Mark Holman, Corey Crowder, Chris Young, Chris DeStefano 

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville 

The Marfa Tapes – Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall  

Producers: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall 

Record Company-Label: Vanner Records / RCA Records Nashville 

SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] 

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan  

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni 

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville 

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown  

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young 

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville 

Fancy Like – Walker Hayes 

Producers: Walker Hayes, Shane McAnally, Joe Thibodeau 

Record Company-Label: Monument Records 

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood  

Producers: Michael Knox 

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG 

You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton 

Producer: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton 

Record Company-Label: Mercury Nashville 

SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]  

7 Summers – Morgan Wallen 

Songwriters: Morgan Wallen, Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally 

Publishers: Big Loud Mountain, Bo Wallace Publishing, Smackborne Music, Sony/ATV Accent, Smackstreet Music, Tempo Investments, Warner Geo Met Ric Music 

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan 

Songwriters: Jordan Davis, Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins 

Publishers: Anthem Music Publishing II, Bentprop Pub, Big Blue Nation Music, Combustion Five, Jentown, Jordan Davis Music, Smackwork Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group Music, Universal Music Corporation, WC Music Corp 

Fancy Like – Walker Hayes 

Songwriters: Cameron Bartolini, Josh Jenkins, Shane Stevens, Walker Hayes 

Publishers: Songs of SMACK, Rarespark Media Group, Smackworks Music, Smack Blue, Kobalt Music Group, Holy Graffiti Music, Purplebeatz, WC Music Corp

Knowing You – Kenny Chesney  

Songwriters: Adam James, Brett James, Kat Higgins 

Publishers: 3 Ring Circus, BMG Platinum Songs, Pompano Run Music, Songs of Brett, WC Music Corp 

Things A Man Oughta Know – Lainey Wilson 

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson 

Publishers: Sony/ATV Accent, Sony/ATV Countryside, Spirit Two Nashville, Super Big Music 

VIDEO OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]  

Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King and Miranda Lambert  

Producers: Angie Lorenz, Wes Edwards, James Stratakis 

Directors: Alexa Kinigopoulos, Stephen Kinigopoulos 

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown  

Producer: Jennifer Ansell 

Director: Peter Zavadil 

I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton 

Producers: Jil Hardin, Blake Lively, Kathy Palmer, Austin Swift 

Director: Blake Lively 

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood  

Producers: Christen Pinkston, Wesley Stebbins-Perry 

Director: Shaun Silva 

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde  

Producer: Ryan Byrd 

Director: Alexa Campbell 

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR*(Off Camera Award) 

  • Jesse Frasure 
  • Nicolle Galyon 
  • Ashley Gorley 
  • Michael Hardy 
  • Josh Osborne 

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company–Label(s)] 

Buy Dirt – Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan  

Producer: Paul DiGiovanni 

Record Company-Label: MCA Nashville 

Famous Friends – Chris Young and Kane Brown 

Producers: Corey Crowder, Chris Young 

Record Company-Label: RCA Records Nashville 

half of my hometown – Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kenny Chesney  

Producers: Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Kelsea Ballerini 

Record Company-Label: Black River Entertainment 

If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood 

Producer: Michael Knox 

Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records; Macon Music, LLC; BBR Music Group, BMG 

Never Wanted To Be That Girl – Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde 

Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne 

Record Company-Label: Big Machine Label Group, Warner Music Nashville 

