10 Influential Country Artists and Their Signature Songs

Songs have always been passed down through generations. But when Ralph Peer embarked on his trips to record regional artists in the ‘20s, this new recording technology allowed music to reach people in faraway lands. The influence of those early recordings still affect people today.

Videos by American Songwriter

These 10 country artists have influenced artists for generations through their recordings. In many cases, they have multiple hits, and some have more than one song instantly associated with them. But here’s our stab at selecting the best of their best—the songs of theirs that, more than any others, keep inspiring new artists to this day.

1. Jimmie Rodgers, “Blue Yodel #1 (T for Texas),” written by Jimmie Rodgers

Recorded in New York City in 1927, the first “Blue Yodel” was credited to Rodgers alone. However, elements of the song had appeared in other works previously. “Jim Jackson’s Kansas City Blues” had used the line “T for Texas, T for Tennessee” a month before the “Blue Yodel” recording session. Three years earlier, Bessie Smith recorded “Ticket Agent, Ease Your Window Down,” written by Spencer Williams, which featured the line, I can get more men than a passenger train can haul.

The song was released in February 1928 and spent 14 weeks atop the RCA Victor sales list. It would be covered by Riley Puckett, Merle Travis, Grandpa Jones, The Everly Brothers, and Tompall Glaser.

2. Carter Family, “Can the Circle Be Unbroken,” written by Charles H. Gabriel and Ada R. Habershon; reworked by A. P. Carter

The Carter Family recorded this classic in 1935, but it had been written in 1907 as “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” The song is about the narrator’s mother’s death and funeral, and the mourning that followed.

“Can the Circle Be Unbroken” has been recorded by many artists, including The Staple Singers, John Fahey, Roy Acuff, Joan Baez, Ralph Stanley, Jerry Lee Lewis, John Lee Hooker, Country Joe McDonald, The Black Crowes, Gene Vincent, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Johnny Cash, Jeff Buckley, and Moby. Carl Perkins included parts of the lyrics in his No. 1 country song “Daddy Sang Bass.”

3. Hank Williams, “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” written by Hank Williams

“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” is interesting because Hank Williams first released it as a B-side on the MGM single that featured “My Bucket’s Got a Hole in It” on the top side. Both songs would reach No. 2 on the Billboard country chart. The song would later be covered by Leon Russell, Jerry Lee Lewis, B.J. Thomas, Elvis Presley…Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw even took it to the Top 20 in 1976.

4. Bill Monroe, “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” written by Bill Monroe

“The Father of Bluegrass” first wrote this song with a 3/4 time signature. When Elvis Presley recorded his version at Sun Records a few years later, the singer switched it to a 4/4 beat. After the success of Presley, Bill Monroe went on to perform his song with a short intro in 3/4 and then kicked it into the 4/4 beat. The song would be covered by artists such as the Stanley Brothers, Patsy Cline, Jerry Reed, Paul McCartney, John Fogerty, and Zombie Ghost Train.

5. Patsy Cline, “Walkin’ After Midnight,” written by Alan Block and Don Hecht

Lynn Howard first recorded this song in 1956. Patsy Cline recorded it shortly after and performed it on a nationwide television broadcast of Arthur Godfrey’s Talent Scouts. It got such a strong reaction from Godfrey’s audience that it was immediately released as a single. The record sold over a million copies and reached No. 12 on the Billboard Top 100.

[RELATED: Revisit Patsy Cline’s 1957 National TV Debut]

6. Johnny Cash, “I Walk the Line,” written by Johnny Cash

Written backstage in 1956, Johnny Cash was not sure what the title should be. Fellow Sun Records artist Carl Perkins suggested “I Walk the Line,” and it was settled. The song started at a slower tempo. At the recording session, producer Sam Phillips suggested adjusting the speed, and the up-tempo performance that we all know now was settled, too. A piece of paper was woven through the strings of Cash’s acoustic guitar to emulate a snare drum. Cash re-recorded the song four times for different projects.

7. Roger Miller, “King of the Road,” written by Roger Miller

Publisher Buddy Killen recounted meeting a young Roger Miller while Killen was playing pinball. The fledgling singer/songwriter approached him, and, not caring to hear this guy’s life story, Killen pulled five dollars out of his pocket. It was all he had, but he figured this fella needed it more than he did. The guy told Killen he was a songwriter, and Killen revealed that he worked for a publishing company. He invited the young man to come by his office the following day to play him some songs. Killen was knocked out at what he heard, and convinced his boss, Jack Stapp, to give the songwriter a deal.

That five-dollar loan was made to Roger Miller: “Roger never repaid the five dollars,” Killen said, “but it was the best investment I ever made.”

8. Buck Owens, “I’ve Got a Tiger by the Tail,” written by Harlan Howard and Buck Owens

Another song that was sparked by a sign. Buck Owens saw the slogan “Put a tiger in your tank” at an Esso gas station, and it inspired the song that would be one of the best-known of Buck’s career. In fact, it crossed over to the pop charts, reaching No. 27 on the Billboard Top 100.

9. Tammy Wynette, “Stand by Your Man,” written by Billy Sherrill and Tammy Wynette

“D-I-V-O-R-C-E” seemed like it would be Wynette‘s signature song after its success in 1968. But then producer Billy Sherrill came up with the idea for “Stand by Your Man,” and it easily became Wynette’s biggest hit. Conway Twitty’s “How Much More Can She Stand” and Ronnie Milsap’s “(I’m a) Stand by My Woman Man” both topped the country music charts with answer songs.

10. Dolly Parton, “Jolene,” written by Dolly Parton

Inspired by a bank teller flirting with her new husband, Dolly Parton wrote “Jolene” in 1973. Incredibly, it was recorded on the same day as “I Will Always Love You,” which would be another of Parton’s most recognizable songs. Cover versions of “Jolene” were later recorded by Olivia Newton-John, The White Stripes, Sherrié Austin, and Pentatonix.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images