Wyatt Flores Returns from His Brief Mental Health Hiatus with a Fresh Outlook and a New Song

Last month, Wyatt Flores made the decision to take some time away from the road to focus on his mental health. At only 22 years old, the Oklahoma native is in the middle of a meteoric rise to stardom. While it sounds like he’s living the dream, his position comes with mental and emotional pressure that most couldn’t begin to understand. Yesterday, he announced that he was ready to return to the spotlight and released a new song.

Yesterday, Flores took to social media to let fans know how he’s doing. “I’ve been doing some work and getting on a better track and am doing very well having a life outside of music these last couple of weeks,” he wrote.

Since the beginning of his career, he has spent time building a relationship with his fans on social media. As a result, when he announced that he was stepping away, many reached out with words of encouragement. He addressed those people in the post as well. “I’d also like to thank every person that’s told me about their struggles and what they’re going through for not making me feel so alone through all this,” he wrote. “I want y’all to know I’m okay and want to thank y’all for reaching out,” he added. Later, he wrote, “I’m coming back slowly and finding my joy in this again.”

Wyatt Flores Returns with New Song “Devil”

Songwriters have a knack for taking their personal struggles and turning them into relatable songs. Flores is especially talented in that manner. Many of his songs are both deeply personal and widely relatable. His new song “Devil” is a perfect example of that.

“This song is called ‘Devil’ and was written on the perspective of if loneliness was a person you could talk to. The verses are some of the battles that have run through my head late at night,” he wrote in the post. Check out the full video for the new song below.

Flores recorded the performance video for “Devil” at the iconic Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Before playing the song he said standing on that stage was “unbelievable.” Then, he said, “If anyone was ever wondering what goes on through my head, this is the song.”

Featured Image: YouTube