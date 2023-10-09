6 Contemporary Country Artists You Should Be Listening To

The world of country music is rich with big-name stars. Dolly Parton, George Strait, Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Garth Brooks, Charley Pride and more. Just walk the halls of the Grand Ole Opry and you’ll see image after image of these icons.

For those music fans who are looking for new heroes, who might be the rising legends of the day? Sure, there are up-and-comers in the industry—but who are those artists forging names for themselves who will also last for generations? Here are six contemporary country artists you should be listening to.

1. Luke Combs

Luke Combs is country music. The 33-year-old North Carolina-born former bouncer has become one of the biggest names in the genre today, selling out stadium tours and topping the charts left and right. His latest headline-making offering is his rendition of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car,” but Combs can seemingly make any song into a hit thanks to his full voice, signature twang and big-hearted authenticity. With four LPs in the world, including his latest, Gettin’ Old, which he released in 2023, the multi-time Grammy-winning Combs is the torch-bearer in many ways today.

2. Lainey Wilson

The 31-year-old Louisiana-born Lainey Wilson is as compelling as they come in country music. Today, she boasts multiple No. 1 hits including her latest, “Watermelon Moonshine.” With CMT, AMA, CMA and ACM awards all under her belt, Wilson is proving herself as an important voice in the genre. Thanks to a traditional voice and a keen ear for the genre’s essence, Wilson is a star no matter from any artistic angle.

3. Chris Stapleton

Every singer on this list is talented, but Chris Stapleton’s voice is the Platonic Ideal of what country music is supposed to sound like. Long hair, cowboy hat, big beard—none of them dampen the sound emanating from Stapleton when he sings. Which is why his rendition of the classic, “Tennessee Whiskey,” was so popular. The 46-year-old Kentucky-born artist has garnered eight Grammy Awards to date and released five LPs, including his latest, Higher, in 2023. If he could bottle his voice and sell it, he’d have more money than any tech CEO.

4. Kane Brown

The 29-year-old Tennessee-born Kane Brown is like a bolt of neon lightning to the country industry saloon. With a big smile and songs that both tug at your heartstrings and get you ready to party, Brown is exactly what the genre needs. His latest hit, “Thank God,” which he recorded with his wife, Katelyn, must have made Kleenex billions thanks to all the weeping eyes it caused. The ACM, CMT, AMA and more organizations have all recognized Brown, who was discovered after he posted song covers and original tracks online.

5. Jelly Roll

If Kane Brown is a neon bolt of lightning, then Jelly Roll is a row of whiskey shots for the country scene. Jelly Roll, who was born in Nashville and rose up through the ranks as a rapper, recently crossed over to country and perhaps no one in the genre’s history has made a bigger splash with a single creative decision. The face-tattooed artist who sings of times in jail, fearing church and drinking more than he should has made the world pay attention. His vulnerable voice alone is worthy of placement in a museum.

6. Chapel Hart

Family trio Chapel Hart is from Mississippi but they became known thanks to their appearance in 2022 on the show, America’s Got Talent. Comprised of sisters Danica Hart and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle, the group is known for its gospel-like harmonies combined with its charisma and charm. They also know how to write a song with a wry smile. Case in point: their track, “Jesus & Alcohol,” the song and video for which features ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons playing guitar. The trio’s latest LP, Glory Days, was released in 2023. It’s bright, warm and full of country goodness.

