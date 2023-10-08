Izzy Heltai Examines Life’s Fleeting Moments In Reflective New Single “Fifteen”

Burgeoning singer/songwriter Izzy Heltai tries to come to terms with the rapid passage of time in his new single “Fifteen.” Released Friday (October 6), the intimate tune dissects how our relationships evolve and shift as the clock keeps ticking.

“My dad once told me that every time he looks in the mirror, he still expects to see a sixteen-year-old looking back,” Heltai shared in a statement. “It was one of the first times I really realized that maybe we don’t see ourselves the way other people see us.

“As I’ve gotten older, I feel this most days. I’m in my late 20s now, but I don’t feel much more put together than when I was fifteen,” he adds. “My friends are getting married, people my age are buying houses, having kids, and I’m just kind of doing the same things I did when I was a teenager.”

“Fifteen” is one of four tracks from Heltai’s upcoming EP, mostly myself again, due out on October 20. The project follows his acclaimed 2021 debut EP Day Plan (5 Songs Written 4 the End of the World).

Heltai is currently on the road for a final string of live performance dates before the end of the year. This Thursday (October 12), he’ll take the stage as support for a date of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s annual Ryman Auditorium residency in Nashville.

Next month, Heltai will perform a headlining show at The Blue Room in Nashville before embarking on a short set of West Coast dates alongside Joy Oladokun. You can find a complete list of upcoming tour dates and additional ticketing information by visiting Izzy Heltai’s official website.

Listen to “Fifteen” below:

mostly myself again Track List

1. “Bad Time”

2. “Fifteen”

3. “25”

4. “happy”

Photo by Cait Heffron, Courtesy of Missing Piece Group