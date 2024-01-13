Lainey Wilson Wows Fans with “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” Performance From the Steps at the WME in Nashville

2023 was a remarkable year for Lainey Wilson. Thanks to her album Bell Bottom Country, the singer took home the Album of the Year Award at the Academy of Country Music Awards. That same year, she took home numerous other awards like the Female Vocalist of the Year Award, Entertainer of the Year Award, and the Female Artist of the Year. While absolutely dominating country music, the singer decided to celebrate her year with a special performance at the WME building in Nashville.

Sharing her performance on Instagram, Wilson sang her hit song “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.” Showcasing her powerful vocals, fans loved her performance, writing, “You are simply amazing Lainey. There is so much more in-store for you in 2024. Keep it going cowgirl.” Other comments included, “How in the H*LL do you go so effortlessly and seamlessly from full voice to falsetto to that growl ??? Your voice is just AMAZING!!!” And, “Every song she does she puts everything it to it and is so good. Wild flowers and wild horses is on of my favorite songs. Lainey Wilson is the best!!”

“Proud” to Be in Country Music

While currently enjoying her time in the spotlight, back in November 2023, Wilson recalled the challenges she faced when trying to find her footing in the music industry. She told CMT her success didn’t come overnight. “At the end of the day, it is all about timing. I’ve been in [Nashville] for 12½ years, but I didn’t start working on this 12½ years ago. I started working when I was 9 years old, and that is the truth. I’m hoping that I can show folks, ‘Hey, you know what? Blood, sweat, and tears, elbow grease, and faith will take you as far as you want it to go.”

Although working tirelessly to achieve her success, Wilson is happy it is happening now. Considering the current moment in country music to be a “pivotal time” in the genre, she listed artists like Jelly Roll, Hardy, Ashley McBryde, and Luke Combs as some of the driving forces in country music. The country star insisted, “I’m very proud to be a part of this generation of country music.”

Photo by Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic