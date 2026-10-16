3 Classic Rock Bands That Formed in 1991 Whose Melodies Still Echo Decades Later

Some bands that formed in the 1990s are still impacting our lives today. We listen to their albums, we stream their songs. While they may have had no idea their music would live on decades later, we’re sure glad it does. And that’s just what we wanted to explore here below. We wanted to highlight three acts from back in the day we still adore. Indeed, these are three classic rock bands that formed in 1991 whose melodies still echo decades later.

Pearl Jam

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In 1991, grunge music took a big step forward. That year, Temple Of The Dog released its self-titled debut album, Nirvana released Nevermind, and Pearl Jam released its debut LP. What an incredible time to be a music fan. What a crazy time to be in Seattle. Indeed, 1991 was the year Pearl Jam established itself. Led by singer Eddie Vedder and guitarist Mike McCready, the group has lived on for many decades since. Their tours continue to draw tens of thousands of fans on every stop. But it all began in the early 1990s when grunge broke into the mainstream.

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Rage Against The Machine

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Well, 1991 was also the year that the epic rock group Rage Against The Machine got together. The subversive protest band went on to release its debut self-titled album a year later. Then four years after that, Rage released their iconic breakout record, Evil Empire. With songs that sounded like exploding hearts, Rage inspired a generation. For that, the group was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame. And deservedly so. Their brand of rock music will always be part of a necessary rebellious soundtrack. You’ll hear it at rallies and demonstrations for decades to come.

Oasis

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While Oasis got together in 1991, the group, which was co-founded by Liam Gallagher, didn’t bring in Liam’s brother Noel until about a year later in 1992. But after that, Oasis became perhaps the biggest British band of the 1990s. The outfit released their debut album, Definitely Maybe, in 1994 and followed it up with perhaps the most well-known record of the era, the 1995 LP (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? Since then, the Britpop group has been part of our regular daily soundtrack streaming.

Photo by Michel Linssen/Redferns