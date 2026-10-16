These 4 Forgotten Lyrics by The Police Are Absolutely Devastating

Every 80s fan knows the vibes “Every Breath You Take” brings to the table. Every soft rock enthusiast can get down to “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic”. Here are a few underrated Police songs with forgotten lyrics that every fan should hear at least once.

“Can’t Stand Losing You”

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“I called you so many times today / And I guess it’s all true what your girlfriends say / That you don’t ever want to see me again.”

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“Can’t Stand Losing You” sounds like it’s about a relationship that is basically deteriorating, and it is, but it’s actually about teen suicide. Sting wrote the lyrics for this one in about 5 minutes, but it wasn’t really meant to be deep and personal. “It’s pretty juvenile, really,” he told The Independent of this song. “And it’s a song about a teenage suicide, which is always a bit of a joke.”

“Deathwish”

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“Never thought I’d see the day / Playing with my life this way.”

It’s a little hard to decipher what this song is about fully, but from just reading the lyrics, it’s clear that “Deathwish” finds its roots in recklessness and inner struggle. The narrator talks about how people think he’s insane, and he also sort of admits that he might be. He toys with the idea of reaching his ending point and even bodes the listener: “Don’t wait up ’cause I’ll be late.”

“Once Upon A Daydream”

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Once upon a daydream

Doesn’t happen anymore

Once upon a moonbeam

This is no place for tenderness.

“Once Upon A Daydream” explores how love can quickly make the switch from all-consuming in a positive way to being something you want to get away from. When you get to the chorus, it’s inevitably heartbreaking, as reality sets in. This song also feels a little bit like it’s about growing up.

“Invisible Sun”

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There has to be an invisible sun

It gives its heat to everyone

There has to be an invisible sun

That gives us hope when the whole day’s done.

This song was actually written about the violence that was present in Northern Ireland in the early 80s. “Invisible Sun” is definitely one of The Police’s most beautiful but not talked-about songs.

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