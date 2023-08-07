6 Iconic British Invasion Bands from the 1960s

When blues music was transforming into rock ‘n’ roll music in the 1950s, there were a lot of Black artists leading the way. But in the United States at the time, mainstream music consumers weren’t nearly as comfortable as they are today with listening to Black music. When those early rock records made it overseas, U.K. audiences lapped it up.

It was those young burgeoning musicians in regions like London, Liverpool, and beyond who learned from those early rock records and then became standout artists, songwriters, and performers themselves. When those bands started to become popular, they traveled to the United States for tours and to promote albums.

That era in American music in the mid-1960s was known as the British Invasion. And these six bands represent the best of the best. Let’s dive into the six most iconic British Invasion bands.

1. The Beatles

If you listen closely, you can still hear fans cheering at the top of their lungs for the Beatles. That’s how insane the Fab Four drove their audiences in the 1960s. When the Mop Tops landed on The Ed Sullivan Show on February 9, 1964, the masses went mad thanks to their charm and their sticky singles like “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” Their landing in America marked the beginning of a new era in pop culture, music, and teenage crushes.

2. The Rolling Stones

In 1964, the British blues-rock band The Rolling Stones hit the United States in earnest for the first time. Their trek, scheduled to support their self-titled debut LP, began on June 5 and finished 15 days later, after 11 shows on June 20. During the tour, the Rolling Stones even recorded some songs, including “It’s All Over Now” and the EP, Five by Five, at the Chicago-based Chess Studios.

3. The Kinks

Formed in 1963, the Kinks were one of the preeminent British Invasion bands until 1965 when the group was no longer allowed to enter the United States. The Kinks were banned from the U.S. for bad behavior, having wrecked hotel rooms from coast to coast. Nevertheless, the band, led by brothers Ray and Dave Davies, continued to write and record songs, including “You Really Got Me,” “Lola” and “All Day and All of the Night.”

4. The Yardbirds

Formed in 1963, the Yardbirds, a group not nearly as well known as, say, the Beatles or The Rolling Stones, boasts perhaps the greatest lineage of guitar players ever. The band, which enjoyed its heyday from 1962-1968, has called Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page, and Jeff Beck members in that short span. It’s no wonder that both British and American audiences enjoyed their tunes, including “For Your Love” and “Shapes of Things.”

5. The Who

Formed in 1964, The Who got out of the blocks with a bang thanks to its 1965 hits, “I Can’t Explain” and “My Generation.” Also known for its rowdy lifestyle, from trashing hotels to their own instruments onstage, the band managed not to get banned. Instead, they garnered more and more fans along the way thanks to future albums like Tommy and Who’s Next.

6. The Animals

Formed in 1966, The Animals were fronted by Eric Burdon and are known best for its rendition of the New Orleans classic “House of the Rising Sun.” While the group’s heyday only lasted from 1966-1969, the group has lasted for decades. Other hits from the soulful outfit include “Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood” and “We Gotta Get Out of This Place.” Burdon, known for his deep voice and smooth delivery, would go on to front the band War, known for songs like “Low Rider.”

