Snoop Dogg Announces Canadian Tour in 2024

It’s not often that an artist from the US kicks off a Canada-only tour, but it looks like Snoop Dogg is trying to shake things up. The rapper/actor is hitting the road all the way to Canada this year with support from Warren G and DJ Quik! The Cali To Canada Tour will only cover 12 dates through the month of June, so fans should get their tickets quickly.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Snoop Dogg 2024 Tour will kick off on June 3 in Halifax, Nova Scotia at Scotiabank Centre. The short tour will close on June 25 in Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena.

It looks like Ticketmaster will be the main spot to get tickets to the Cali To Canada Tour. To get in on the artist presale, use the code “CALI2CANADA”. In addition to the artist presale, there are also a few VIP and premium ticket packages available. There will also be Live Nation and additional presale events starting tomorrow on April 4.

General on-sale will start on April 5 at 10:00 am local. If you missed out on the presale, Viagogo may be a good spot to get your tickets after general on-sale goes live. Viagogo tends to have good deals for non-US tour dates. If Viagogo doesn’t work out, check Stubhub to see if any last-minute tickets are available.

Don’t miss your chance to see Snoop in Canada! Get your tickets now.

June 3 – Halifax, NS – Scotiabank Centre

June 6 – Quebec City, QC – Videotron Centre

June 9 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

June 11 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

June 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

June 14 – London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

June 17 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

June 19 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

June 20 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

June 21 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

June 25 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Photo by Jerod Harris

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.