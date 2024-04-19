Hardy’s Countrified Cover of “Gin and Juice” Will Have Snoop Dogg “Crip Walkin’ All the Way to Nashville”

Yesterday (April 18), HARDY announced that he would release a cover of Snoop Dogg’s iconic “Gin and Juice.” The track will be in a short film featuring Snoop and Dr. Dre’s upcoming line of premade Gin and Juice canned cocktails. True to his word, the Tennessee native released the track this morning. To quote the top fan comment on the YouTube release, “Snoop’s gonna be crip walkin’ all the way to Nashville with this one.”

Videos by American Songwriter

“A while back, I got a phone call saying that Jimmy Iovine, Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg would like for me to record my own version of ‘Gin and Juice’ for the launch of their new drink Gin&Juice,” HARDY revealed in a statement. “I’m still in disbelief. But I am so stoked to announce that I recorded my version of this classic record for the short film Gin and Juice with the blessing of Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg themselves,” he added. “Thankful for the opportunity.”

[RELATED: HARDY Name-Drops Beyoncé While Performing At the Houston Rodeo]

Snoop released the Dr. Dre-produced “Gin and Juice” as the second single from his classic debut album Doggystyle in 1994. The track went to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and the album topped the Billboard 200. It’s a hip-hop classic that has become a cultural touchstone, referenced in countless movies, TV shows, and other media.

HARDY Made “Gin and Juice” His Own

As one would expect, HARDY made some inventive lyric changes to transform “Gin and Juice” into a “country” song. He kept the structure of the song largely intact. However, he made some lyrical changes to take the party in the song from the LBC to the (you guessed it) backroads of Tennessee.

[RELATED: Watch HARDY Teams up With Nickelback for a Rocking Performance of “Truck Bed”]

The opening lines of the cover let the listener know exactly what they’re in for. With so much drama out in Tennessee / It’s kinda of hard bein’ H-A-R-D-Y / But I somehow someway / Keep comin’ up with country-ass sh** like every single day.

The song is available to stream everywhere right now. There’s no word on when the short film for which it was made will drop.

Featured Image by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace