6 Memorial Day Microphone Deals for Every Musician to Get Excited Over

As the month of May is coming to a close, Sweetwater has some last-minute sales for you this Memorial Day. Their Microphone Month Sale ends on May 31st, and we’re here to tell you their hottest deals on mics just before it ends.

If you like the vintage sound then Slate Digital ML-1 is for you. This mic captures the loudest sounds with the greatest precision. It also is compatible with Slate Digital’s microphone emulations meaning that you can customize its sound on DAWs through Slate’s expansion packs. Buy HERE

Was: $799.00

NOW: $499

The Warm Audio WA-8000 is a large-diaphragm condenser that produces a sound that is wide-open, and up-front. It’s used for a variety of genres like pop, hip-hop, and rock—any genre that takes the main stage. The detailed engineering of this mic has landed it on countless hit records. Check it HERE.

Was: $1,199.00

NOW: $1,099.00

This is the most popular vocal mic ever. If you walk into any studio, you will see this mic there. The Shure SM58 provides something that everyone is looking for—quality, consistency, and durability. It truly is ol’ reliable so grab yours today. Buy HERE.

Was; $99.00

NOW: $89.00

Just like its vocal counterpart, Shure SM57 is the quality, consistency, and durability you are looking for in your instrument mic. Its clear and present sound makes it one of the most widely used dynamic microphones for instruments. Buy HERE.

Was: $99.00

NOW: $89.00

Neumann’s TLM 102 ditches the linear design for a more compact one. Even though it’s more compact, inside sits a large diaphragm to allow for a large range of applications. The mic naturally sweetens vocals, allows for huge versatility, and allows for low noises and high clarity. Buy HERE.

Was: $909.00

NOW: $729.00

If you want a mic with extreme versatility then this is the mic for you. The Lauten’s Atlantis FC-387 functions in 3s that allow you to change to 3 distinct voicings, highlighting your lows, mids, and highs. It also provides a polar pattern to fit any environment and 3 gain options for wide range of sources. Buy HERE.

Was: $1,758.00

NOW: 1,582.00

Main: Gettyimages.com