Shopping for a wireless microphone set will make you wonder why you never invested in one sooner. They are so convenient and truly make a world of difference when it comes to performing or speaking.

In this article we’ll dive into all the types of microphones that will make sense for you. Handheld mics will be great for live performances, and earsets or headsets are great for public speakers or for anyone who loves to move around and interact with audience members when speaking.

No longer are you confined to one spot! Here are 6 microphones that’ll give you freedom.

Our favorite wireless microphone system of the bunch has to be the Shure PGXD24/SM58 system. Between Shure’s brand reputation, amazing battery life, reliable connectivity, and easy setup, it’ll be a great mic to use on stage, whether you’re singing or speaking to a crowd.

Read on to find out if there’s another mic that fits your needs more specifically, we’ve made sure that no one leaves this list without their favorite mic system.

Best Wireless Microphone Systems

1. Best Overall Wireless Microphone System – Shure PGXD24/SM58

SPECS

System: Analog/Digital: Digital

Digital Transmitter: Battery Life: 9 hours

9 hours System: Frequency Response: 902-928 MHz

The Shure SM58 is a fantastic wireless mic system, and the best part is that it’s under $400. This reliable mic isn’t too expensive, considering these can easily cost thousands!

First, we’ll start off with the SM58. The SM58 is one of the best microphones out there, it’s super popular for live performances, and just about any singer-songwriter has it in the microphone collection. It’s warm and minimizes external noise well.

As for the system, it offers a wide connectivity range of up to 200 feet! This is perfect for a live performance. It also operates in the 900 MHz band which pretty much guarantees an interference-free signal.

The system is easy to set up (a one-touch sync) and automatically selects the best frequency for you. If you’re new to systems, you’re going to love this.

And if you’re not a newbie to wireless systems and are over difficult setups, this is the best system for you under $400.

It’s pretty versatile, so consider the handheld mic for singing, public speaking, and even some rowdy karaoke nights.

2. A Quality Portable Handheld System – Sennheiser EW 135P G4

SPECS

System: Analog/Digital: Analog

Analog Transmitter: Battery Life: 8 hours

8 hours System: Frequency Response: 516-558 MHz (A band)

Sennheiser is a fantastic microphone brand, and this list wouldn’t be complete without a solid option from them. Their audio products are typically affordable but have the quality of some amazing expensive microphones.

The handheld mic is another great option for performances of all kinds. The mic (e835) is popular for its clear and articulate sound reproduction. It definitely minimizes background noise as well.

The system is fantastic and pretty portable! It uses Sennheiser’s True Diversity reception technology to ensure consistent and uninterrupted performances and provides coverage up to 330 feet.

The tiny system is lightweight, just 0.35 pounds! You can mount it on a camera or tripod, making it a great pick for videography.

We like this option for travel, especially when it could be a week full of performances, live speaking, and even interviews for documentary footage.

3. Best Budget Earset System – Samson Concert 99

SPECS

System: Analog/Digital: Analog

Analog Transmitter: Battery Life: 8 hours

8 hours System: Frequency Response: K band 470-494 MHz

This earset is one of our favorite budget systems, it’s under $300 and truly makes a world of difference for someone who is looking for a hands-free performance or event. This mic is worn around your ear so you can walk and move freely. It’s great for fitness instructors, singers, dancers, and public speakers.

The microphone is a reliable mic — the mini condenser capsule has fantastic sound reproduction and the locking connector keeps the mic from coming unplugged! So, if that’s something that makes you nervous about earset mics you don’t have to worry about that with this set.

And yes, it is moisture-resistance since it’s so positioned to your mouth. So, whether you’re singing your lungs out or working up a sweat teaching a cycling class, this is perfect.

Overall, this is a great budget wireless mic system for beginners and pros. It is expandable so you can use multiple systems simultaneously.

This is great for large events. Also, it’s so easy to set up with the auto scanning and infrared syncing functionality. No one wants to struggle right before an event!

4. Best High-End Mic System for Big Venues – Shure AXIENT® DIGITAL

SPECS

System: Analog/Digital: Digital

Digital Transmitter: Battery Life: 8.5 hours

8.5 hours System: Frequency Response: —

Shure definitely knows how to make a microphone that’s worth raving about. The Axient digital microphone system has amazing high-quality sound, with low latency and low noise, you’ll get accurate sound reproduction, even in large venues!

If you’ll be performing your biggest gig yet, this is an amazing system for advanced interference detection and quality sound.

It’s definitely something you’ll want to use in a big venue where other wireless systems and devices are in use. You won’t be worried about audio quality or background noise with this system.

We like this system for those looking to upgrade their current systems, so if you’ve been performing for quite a while and are ready to splurge on a new, high-end system this is a great pick for you.

It even includes a dedicated software platform that allows for remote control, monitoring, and coordinating of several channels. Overall, you’re going to love it for huge gigs. It’s expandable and convenient for multiple performers or speakers.

5. Best Lavalier Wireless System – Sennheiser EW 112P G4

SPECS

System: Analog/Digital: Analog

Analog Transmitter: Battery Life: 8 hours

8 hours System: Frequency Response: 516-558 MHz (A band)

Lavalier microphones are a must for anyone that’s active while speaking or performing. Lav mics are especially popular amongst news anchors, interviewers, and even for fun TikTok or Twitch content.

Lav mics are meant to be portable and lightweight so they’re easy to wear and travel with. So, if you’ll be on the go often, you’re going to like this set.

We like that it’s discreet, so you or others won’t be distracted by your wireless mic on your wardrobe for filmmaking or news coverage.

Overall, the lavalier microphone offers great sound and the system is reliable. The system has a 330-foot transmission range and features adaptive diversity reception technology, which continuously monitors and selects the best available frequency to ensure interference-free operation.

We like that this wireless mic system is easy to set up, which is definitely a priority when it comes to working on the go. Especially if you work in news! Deadlines are everything.

6. Best Headset Microphone – Shure BLX14R/MX53

SPECS

System: Analog/Digital: Analog

Analog Transmitter: Battery Life: 14 hours

14 hours System: Frequency Response: 512-542 MHz

Headphone sets are also convenient like earsets and wireless lavalier microphones. A headset is more popular among performers and fitness instructors though. You may also see public speakers use them often.

This wireless system uses a professional-grade system that’s super user-friendly and easy to control. t uses QuickScan frequency selection to pick the best available frequency and also has a sweet panel that’s easy to read and control.

We like this for beginners and even professionals who aren’t looking for a time-consuming setup. It truly is ready to use, right out of the box.

Overall, it’s a great expandable option you can use with various microphone types. So, you or others can easily perform without wiring holding you back.

We think this will be an all-time favorite among performers who are very animated or energetic during performances or speaking events.

Best Wireless Microphone Buyer’s Guide

Of course, audio quality is key when it comes to wireless mics. But we’ll also dive into other buying factors such as better life, signal, and microphone type.

These factors will make or break your experience, so choose the best features for your needs.

Frequency Range

The frequency range of the wireless mic will be up to local regulations. In the United States, the frequency range of 470-698 MHz (UHF band) is commonly used for wireless microphones.

Signal Stability and Range

Make sure your mic can cover the venue or area you’ll be performing at. The range needs to be reliable so make sure the distance won’t cause dropouts or interference.

Transmitter Battery Life

A long battery life is needed for an uninterrupted performance. Make sure it’ll last several hours!

Receiver Feature

Look for features such as easy channel scanning, multiple outputs, adjustable gain, and clear display screens that provide essential information about signal strength and battery status.

Microphone Type

Determine the type of microphone that suits your specific needs. There are different options available, including handheld microphones, lavalier or lapel microphones, headset microphones, and instrument microphones. We’ll go over the differences below in the FAQs.

Compatibility and Interference

Ensure that the wireless microphone system is compatible with your existing audio equipment, such as mixers, amplifiers, or PA systems.

Best Wireless Mics Frequently Asked Questions

What Type of Wireless Microphone System is Suitable for My Needs?

There are many types of microphones, we’ll dive into popular options below.

Handheld mics are common, these are the ones you’ll see being hand for live performances and speeches. Lavalier mics are small mics that you clip on your body. These are popular for journalism, and broadcasting. If you want a hands-free gig, you’ll want to conceal a mic on your person.

Headset mics are popular for performances and public speaking too, allowing for a hands-free event. Instrument wireless mics are used for instruments such as guitars, drums, and brass instruments.

Boundary wireless mics are for conference rooms or meetings. You can place them on a flat surface to capture sound from a big room or stage.

Earset mics wrap around the ear, also discreet and popular for public speaking. And lastly, gooseneck mics are popular for podiums and public speaking. They’re simple to adjust and are ideal if you’ll be standing the entire time, and possibly lecturing.

Are There Any Additional Accessories or Components Required for the Wireless Microphone System?

You may need mic clips, windscreens, cables, or mounting options. However, you’ll want to check manufacturer info if you’ll need any external antennas or receivers.

Do Wireless Microphone Systems Offer Diverse Reception?

Yes, many do! With multiple antennas, you can enhance signal stability. This is a great feature for preventing dropouts or interference during big gigs.

Conclusion

The best wireless microphone system will vary on your needs and budget. If you want a wireless system with detailed sound and top-tier sound quality, you can go with any system on this list. However, if you’re looking for the best handheld option, you can’t go wrong with the Shure PDXG24 system.

We’ve raved about their Shure SM58 mic at least thousands of times here at American Songwriter. The SM58 microphone offers clear audio and is a fantastic live performance mic. The frequency response is awesome and the system is reliable and easy to set up.

If you want a wireless microphone system for huge venues, whether they’re indoors or outdoors, the Shure Axient digital system is best. The stable connection can’t be beaten and it’s easy to control! Even beginners won’t be intimidated by it.

If you’ve struggled with interference in the past, this is one system that’ll make you wonder why you never upgraded earlier.