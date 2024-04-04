Andrea Bocelli Announces Holiday US Tour in 2024

One of the world’s most beloved Italian tenors just announced that he will embark on a US tour this holiday season! This short but sweet December tour will span numerous US cities, including New York, Miami, San Diego, Los Angeles, and more. The Los Angeles concert will also mark the first time that Andrea Bocelli has ever performed at the Kia Forum. There will be no opening acts for this tour.
The Andrea Bocelli 2024 Holiday Tour will start on December 4 in San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena. The final date will be December 22 in Miami, Florida at Kaseya Arena.
Ticketmaster will be the main platform for the holiday tour dates. A number of different presale events will begin on April 9 at 10:00 am CDT, including fan club, Ticketmaster, Spotify, and Citi cardmember presales.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 16 at 10:00 am local. A lot of tickets are going to sell out during the presale events. If your chosen date is sold out, we recommend using Stubhub to find last-minute tickets. Stubhub is a great source for after-sale tickets, and all purchases on the platform are guaranteed by the FanProtect Program.
Get your tickets to see Andrea Bocelli live this December quickly, tickets are going to sell out very fast!
Andrea Bocelli 2024 Holiday Tour Dates
December 4 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
December 5 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
December 7 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden
December 8 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
December 11 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena
December 14 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
December 15 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
December 18 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
December 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
December 22 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Arena
