7 Classic Songs That Belong on Every Baby Boomer’s Backyard BBQ Playlist

Holiday weekends mean backyard barbecues, which, as any rock ‘n’ roll lover knows, means backyard BBQ songs. If you identify as a baby boomer and as someone who is hosting—or going to—a backyard shindig, the playlist for your leisurely afternoon of beer, burgers, and buddies won’t be complete without these classic hits.

“Time Of The Season” by The Zombies

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The Zombies’ “Time Of The Season” is one of the rare songs that seems to mold to whatever season you’re listening to it in, like a calendar chameleon. This tune tucks right into a sultry hot afternoon spent lazing in the sunshine with your pals.

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“Come Together” by The Beatles

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Nothing helps people “come together” quite like the chorus of “Come Together”. Sure, not everyone at the party might know all the words to the nonsensical verses. But hey, if you’ve had enough cold ones, then maybe part of the afternoon’s entertainment is singing along anyway.

“Band On The Run” by Wings

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Wings’ “Band On The Run” is practically three songs in one, which is just thrifty listening. From the lightweight and breezy introduction to the driving rock ‘n’ roll section to the rousing folk-rock outro, “Band On The Run” has something to please even the pickiest of barbecuers.

“Takin’ Care Of Business” by Bachman-Turner Overdrive

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Getting to sing about how work is boring and frustrating but you do it anyway is satisfying anytime. But it’s especially cathartic when you’re with your pals not working. After all, you guys are “Takin’ Care Of Business” year-round so that you can enjoy the occasional holiday weekend BBQ, thank you very much.

“Fly Like An Eagle” by Steve Miller Band

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Assuming your backyard BBQ attendees don’t mind getting a little kaleidoscopic, songs like Steve Miller Band’s “Fly Like An Eagle” are perfect for setting the mood in the sunshine. Even people who don’t consider themselves Steve Miller Band fans can likely tap a toe to this one.

“You Don’t Know How It Feels” by Tom Petty

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The best BBQ songs are laidback and chill because BBQs are laidback and chill. And it doesn’t get much more easygoing than the rhythmically plodding groove of Tom Petty’s “You Don’t Know How It Feels”. “Rolling another joint” with your party guests is optional.

“Out On The Weekend” by Neil Young

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Speaking of laidback tunes, Neil Young’s “Out On The Weekend” is a classic playlist addition that pleases rock, country, and folk lovers alike. This song is in no great rush, and frankly, neither are you. There are burgers on the grill, beer over ice, and plenty of sun left to soak up on your long weekend. Enjoy being out on it.

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