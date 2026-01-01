The Allman Brothers Band Classic That Came to Life After Breaking Into a Studio at Night

When something that sounds like a classic song pops into your head, you can’t take the chance that it will stay there forever. When Gregg Allman was faced with that dilemma, he and a buddy resorted to a little breaking and entering to ensure his memory wouldn’t fail him.

Allman did whatever it took to make sure that he demoed “Midnight Rider” before he lost the plot. The song became an anthem for the Allman Brothers Band. And, eventually, a solo smash for Gregg.

‘Round “Midnight”

It’s hard to imagine it now, considering the legendary status of the band. But the Allman Brothers Band’s 1969 self-titled debut album flopped. Their record label tried to force them to change strategies. They suggested the band record the follow-up in Los Angeles or New York City.

But the group stayed true to their Southern roots, renting a farmhouse in Georgia called Idlewild South, which would be the name of their sophomore album. That’s also where Gregg Allman had the stroke of inspiration that would lead to one of the group’s most famous songs.

Late one night, having smoked some marijuana, Allman had “Midnight Rider” come to him nearly fully formed like a bolt from the blue. He couldn’t quite settle on the final verse. And he wanted to get the song in finished form as soon as possible. A roadie helped him accomplish that.

“Rider” Or Die

Allman hustled over to share the song with roadie Kim Payne, who was staying at a warehouse housing the band’s equipment. He kept playing the song again and again for Payne until the latter suggested some lyrics to help Allman finish the song. (Although Payne isn’t credited, he worked out a royalties arrangement with Allman.)

Not satisfied, Allman also insisted on recording a demo that night. The problem was that the group’s recording home, Capricorn Sound Studios, was locked up for the evening. Payne took the initiative to smash a window so that the pair could get inside.

Eventually, some other associates showed up and helped Allman formulate the demo. From that, the rest of the band built the track. It became one of the highlights of their Idlewild South album in 1970, proof that the band could be just as effective with a short, lyric-driven song as with their long instrumental showcases.

Behind the Lyrics of “Midnight Rider”

“Midnight Rider” tells the story of an outlaw, constantly stalked and hounded but refusing capture. “Well, I’ve got to run to keep from hidin’”, Allman begins. “And I’m bound to keep on ridin’.” In the second verse, he admits that he’ll never be able to settle: “And the road goes on forever.”

In the final verse, he explains that he’s learned to accept his peripatetic life: “And I’ve gone by the point of caring.” The refrain makes clear his resiliency: “And I’ve got one more silver dollar,” Allman wails. “But I’m not gonna let ‘em catch me no/Not gonna let ‘em catch the midnight rider.”

In 1973, Allman recorded his own version of “Midnight Rider” for his solo album, and it went to the US Top 20. Joe Cocker and Willie Nelson also scored big hits with the song. It’s a good thing Gregg didn’t just assume that he’d remember the song that fateful night. And we’re guessing that proceeds from it more than paid for that broken studio window.

