6 of the Best Jay-Z Lyrics

Jay-Z is undoubtedly one of the greatest lyricists hip-hop has ever produced. When digging through his 13 solo albums, multiple collaborative projects, and even his feature verses, you’ll be able to find some of the most thought-provoking, eye-opening verses in the history of the genre.

Winning ASCAP’s Songwriter of the Year Award in 2015, thanks to his impressive writing on his 2013 album Magna Carta Holy Grail, as well as being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018, Jay’s pen has been recognized and honored by both his fans and the industry. But, what are some of his best lyrics ever?

Well, as vast as his catalog is, it’d be hard to come up with a universally accepted answer. But, we did decide to pick out six of our favorites. Check them out below.

This ain’t no tall order, this is nothin’ to me / Difficult takes a day, impossible takes a week / I do this in my sleep, I sold kilos of coke, I’m guessin’ I can sell CDs / I’m not a businessman, I’m a business, man / Let me handle my business, damn

A promotional single for Kanye West’s sophomore album Late Registration, coupled with a version solely rapped by West, the “Diamonds From Sierra Leone” remix sees Jay-Z explain why rapping comes so easy to him during his verse.

We used to fight for building blocks / Now we fight for blocks with buildings that make a killin’ / The closest of friends when we first started / But grew apart as the money grew and soon grew black-hearted

The sixth song on Jay-Z’s debut studio album Reasonable Doubt (1996), “D’Evils” sees Hov rap about the negative effects being a drug dealer had on his social life and mental health. “D’Evils” was recently included on our “Top 5 Jay-Z Songs of the ’90s” list.

Look, if I shoot you, I’m brainless / But if you shoot me, then you’re famous / What’s a n***a to do? / When the, streets is watching, blocks keep clocking / Waiting for you to break, make your first mistake / Can’t ignore it, that’s the fastest way to get extorted / But my time is money, and 25, I can’t afford it

Placed fifth on the track list for Hov’s 1997 sophomore album In My Lifetime, Vol. 1, “Streets is Watching” would also be used as a single for the 1998 film of the same name, with the soundtrack being produced by Jay and his Roc-A-Fella Records imprint.

The paper trail is gorgeous / Cases we buried ‘em / Before Reasonable Doubt dropped, the jury hung / Bling bling / Every time I come around your city bling bling / My tenure took me through Virginia / Ask Teddy Riley ‘bout me / Ask the Federalis ‘bout me / Tried to build a cell around me / Snatched my n***a Emory up / Tried to get him to tell about me / He told 12, “Gimme 12” / He told them to go to hell about me

The second of three total collaborations with Pusha T, “Drug Dealers Anonymous” was released as a single in 2016. Over production from the esteemed DJ Dahi, both emcees rattled off long-winded, fiery verses, making for one of the most beloved hip-hop tracks of 2016.

We was praisin’ Billboard, but we were young / Now I look at Billboard like, ‘Is you dumb?’ / To this day, Grandma ‘fraid what I might say / They gon’ have to kill me, Grandmama, I’m not they slave

The fifth song on Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill’s fourth album Championships (2018), “What’s Free?” samples The Notorious B.I.G.’s classic 1997 song “What’s Beef?” Delivering bars about the injustices Black people face in America while being sure to let people know how far he’s come in the industry, Hov’s verse could not have been more compelling.

Dope boy still smelling like cocaina / White boat, white robe, can he be more cleaner? / The oil spill that BP ain’t clean up / I’m anti-Santa Maria / Only Christopher we acknowledge is Wallace / I don’t even like Washingtons in my pocket

One of the most elite songs on the Magna Carta Holy Grail track list, “Oceans” not only includes a stunning hook from Frank Ocean but also sees Hov touch on concepts of American imperialism.

Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic