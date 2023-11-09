5 Life Lessons from Jay-Z’s Lyrics

Jay-Z has one of the most expansive and impressive catalogs of any rapper ever. And, on most of his 13 studio albums, his street savvy and industry experience culminates in thorough wise lyricism and poignant song topics. For over two decades, he’s uplifted and inspired millions of listeners with his unique outlook on life.

To honor this, we’ve compiled some of the most important life lessons he’s inserted into his music. Check them out below.

5. Bad times turn to good memories, smile

Even when I’m gone and you remember me, smile

Good times never fade away, smile

Even if I’m not with you here today, smile – “Smile (feat. Gloria Carter)” (2017)

The third song on Jay’s most recent LP 4:44 (2017), “Smile” is an optimistic cut where the Brooklyn native raps about smiling through tough situations. His words aim to convince the listener how effective smiling can be for someone’s mood.

“‘Smile’ is just what it is,” he said in an interview with iHeartRadio. “There are gonna be bad times, and those bad times can do two things: they can get you in a place where you’re stuck in a rut, or it can make your future that much better because you’ve experienced these things.”

4. Don’t listen to your crew, do what works for you

Standing back from situations gives you the perfect view – “Anything” (2000)

In 2000, Roc-A-Fella signee Beanie Sigel released his debut album The Truth, which included appearances from fellow New York stars like Eve, Scarface, and Jay-Z. Additionally, the album contained production from Kanye West, his first contribution to any Roc-A-Fella project.

At the end of the track list for The Truth, Sigel included a solo Jay-Z song titled “Anything,” which flew under the radar for most of Hov’s fanbase. But, the song included some profound songwriting, where Jay raps about fighting off peer pressure.

3. I just play the hand I’m dealt, I can’t say I’ve never knelt

Before God and asked for better cards at times to no avail

But I never sat back feelin’ sorry for myself – “Justify My Thug” (2003)

For Jay-Z’s eighth LP The Black Album, he included “Justify My Thug” as the eleventh song on the tracklist. All throughout, Jay raps over the DJ Quick beat with conviction, discussing the repercussions of street violence. Rattling off bars like I never asked for nothin’ I don’t demand of myself, it’s clear Jay knows the rules of the game like the back of his hand.

2. Cry Jay-Z, we know the pain is real

But you can’t heal what you never reveal – “Kill Jay-Z” (2017)

Likely Jay-Z’s most mature album, 4:44 sees him craft multiple tracks full of vulnerability. On “Kill Jay-Z,” which is practically an ego death anthem, he addresses many of his lifelong wrongdoings, such as the stabbing he committed in 1999 or the widely-publicized Solange dispute. As noted in the lyric above, he does this so he can rid himself of the emotional baggage he carries.

1. Fear not when, fear not why, fear not much while we’re alive

Life is for living, not living uptight, ’til you’re somewhere up in the sky – “Young Forever (feat. Mr. Hudson)” (2009)

One of Jay-Z’s most beloved radio hits, “Young Forever” with Mr. Hudson was bursting at the seams with positive messaging. Included on his 2009 album The Blueprint 3, “Young Forever” is highlighted by Hudson’s electric Forever young, I wanna be forever young, as well as Hov’s verses about living life to the fullest.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame