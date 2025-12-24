6 Rock Songs From the Year 1978 That You Forgot Actually Rock

1978 was an evolutionary year for rock music. The genre was splintering, opening up space for disco and other floor-filling pop to take over. Despite rock going into a tailspin, many songs were released that year that rock out with the best of them. Revisit six songs from 1978 that may have slipped your mind, but are rock staples.

“Surrender” (Cheap Trick)

You may not have forgotten Cheap Trick’s “Surrender, but it may have been a while since you played this hit. This track isn’t one that pops up routinely in classic rock playlists. It’s more reserved for rock fans who have dug a little deeper into the genre. It may not constantly come to mind, but when it does, you’re instantly reminded how much of a headbanger “Surrender” truly is.

“Just What I Needed” (The Cars)

The Cars’ “Just What I Needed” is a song that you instantly sink into whenever it comes on. It may not be in your permanent rotation, but it’s an undisputed hit. At a time when rock was in an identity crisis, “Just What I Needed” defined the genre for a moment, reminding listeners of the power of a perfect rock song.

“Pump It Up” (Elvis Costello)

Punk was starting to take over by 1978. Even songs that weren’t expressly punk couldn’t help but be influenced by this burgeoning sub-genre. Take Elvis Costello’s “Pump It Up” for example. Costello used a punk attitude to deliver something rooted in the past while encouraging a new scene to emerge. This Costello hit isn’t one that comes up in conversation all the time, but when it does, it’s unarguable that it was a certified rocker.

“Double Vision” (Foreigner)

Foreigner’s “Double Vision” was a precursor to the direction rock would take in the 1980s. Despite its 1987 release, you can hear the pop-friendly tones that would become commonplace in the following decade. As always, the vocals are supreme on this song, scratching an itch only Lou Gramm can.

“Runnin’ with the Devil” (Van Halen)

If there is any song on this list that most of us have listened to in recent years, it’s likely Van Halen’s “Runnin’ with the Devil.” This song has a classic, timeless charm that has kept it at the forefront of classic rock for decades. But, sometimes with overplay, it’s easy to gloss over the merits of a song. This Van Halen hit is one we could all stand to sit back and try to hear with new ears again.

“Shattered” (The Rolling Stones)

The Rolling Stones tried their hand at a punky, spoken-word type track in 1978, “Shattered.” Though it’s not their typical fare, the band pulls it off. It speaks to the diverse talent that has kept the Stones at the top of their game for decades—far outlasting their peers.

