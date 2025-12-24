3 Astonishing Female Pop Singers Who Hit No. 1 in 1984

If you look at the Billboard Hot 100 charts in the 1960s and 1970s, you see a lot of men on the list. It’s not a bad thing necessarily—bands like The Beatles and Led Zeppelin are incredible. But in the 1980s, that trend was beginning to change. As the decade progressed, music fans got to know more and more female artists, especially in the pop music field.

Videos by American Songwriter

That’s just what we wanted to look at here below. We wanted to examine the middle of the 80s—specifically, 1984—and highlight three female pop stars from the era who rocketed up the Hot 100 and took the top spot with one of their hit singles. Indeed, these are three astonishing female pop singers who hit No. 1 in 1984.

In the 1980s, movie soundtracks were huge. Before streaming, before MP3s, the only ways to get your favorite songs were to listen to the radio or buy the music in a store. Soundtrack albums allowed you to purchase compilations of songs, and in 1984, for the Footloose soundtrack, that meant getting the loving ode, “Let’s Hear It For The Boy” by Deniece Williams. The song was so popular that it hit No. 1 at the end of May and stayed there for two weeks.

“Time After Time” by Cyndi Lauper from ‘She’s So Unusual’ (1984)

This nostalgic song by Cyndi Lauper was a staple of the 80s. Listening to it today, you can’t help but pine for the past. Prior decades, your younger years—they rush to your brain every time Lauper, who was one of the queens of the decade, comes on the airwaves with her hit “Time After Time”. The tune hit No. 1 in the summer, peaking at the top spot in June and sticking there for two weeks. But even today, the song is beloved. Just as Napoleon Dynamite.

“What’s Love Got To Do With It” by Tina Turner from ‘Private Dancer’ (1984)

Tina Turner had quite a career leading up to this track. She boasts one of the greatest singing voices ever. But when this track came out, Turner was 44 years old. Yet, the track hit No. 1 (staying there for three weeks) and became her biggest song ever. The song also sold two million copies and rocked the bones of everyone who heard it. Not only that, but it garnered Turner Grammy Awards for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images