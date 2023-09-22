6 Solo Musicians Who Made Successful Comebacks after Hiatuses

In the cutthroat music industry, a career hiatus (forced or unforced) can be a daring gamble. Yet for a select few audacious solo artists, these pauses serve not as setbacks, but as springboards for inspiring revivals.

These interludes become testing grounds for their mettle, requiring not just flawless timing but also a deep well of undying creativity. These musicians didn’t just pick up where they left off; they redefined the game entirely. When they reemerged, they did so with a transformed artistic identity, setting new standards and often expanding their musical horizons.

But these six comebacks are not just fleeting moments in time; they’ve become vital chapters in the artists’ legacies, living proof of the enduring power of their unique talent. As we examine their stories, remember that true artistry doesn’t just survive—it often evolves and thrives.

1. Johnny Cash

By the ’80s, Johnny Cash found himself eclipsed by a younger crop of country artists. Facing declining health and waning popularity, his career was reanimated through an alliance with producer Rick Rubin. Their American Recordings series introduced Cash to a new generation, garnering critical acclaim as he covered songs from contemporary artists such as U2, Beck, and, most successfully, Nine Inch Nails.

2. Mariah Carey

The early 2000s were tough for Mariah Carey. Beset by emotional turmoil and the disastrous reception of her film Glitter, she appeared to be spiraling downwards. Her 2005 album The Emancipation of Mimi, however, turned the tables. Hits like “We Belong Together” reestablished Carey as pop royalty, showcasing her charisma, awe-inspiring five-octave vocal range, and emotive songwriting.

3. Justin Timberlake

After riding the wave of *NSYNC success as a young musician, Justin Timberlake took a sabbatical to explore acting. Many questioned his ability to return to the charts. His 2013 album The 20/20 Experience quickly laid those doubts to rest. This sophisticated project blended R&B, soul, and pop, proving Timberlake’s versatility and connecting him with an even wider swath of listeners.

4. Michael Jackson

Once the King of Pop, Michael Jackson found his reputation marred by scandals and legal issues. Eager to regain his throne, Jackson orchestrated the This Is It concerts. Although he passed away before the tour could materialize, the subsequent documentary and album became posthumous triumphs, selling millions and reiterating his timeless influence.

5. Whitney Houston

After years of battling addiction and personal strife, Whitney Houston was far removed from her heyday as pop’s pristine diva. Yet, her 2009 album, I Look to You, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, symbolizing a hopeful resurgence. It showcased her undiminished vocal prowess and returned her to critical acclaim, even if the comeback was tragically short-lived.

6. Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen vanished into a Zen Buddhist monastery, prompting speculation that he had retired from music. Financial distress forced his return, but what a return it was. His 2001 album, Ten New Songs, and ensuing world tours reestablished Cohen as a preeminent singer-songwriter, captivating audiences with his poetic wisdom and intricate melodies.



Final Thoughts

The captivating comebacks of these six musicians underscore the often resilient nature of truly innovative talent. Their return to the pinnacle of the music scene is a testament to the undying spirit of creativity, illustrating that true legends of music never truly vanish—they merely wait in the wings for their next act.

