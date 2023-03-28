Jamar Langley and Mariah Kalia Battle It Out on ‘The Voice’ with John Mayer’s “Gravity”

Jamar Langley and Mariah Kalia battled it out on NBC’s The Voice on Monday (March 27), singing the John Mayer hit song, “Gravity.”

With coach Chance the Rapper looking on with his signature “3” hat (this time the color pink), the two performed together (but in competition). Langley, holding an electric guitar, boasted a big, raspy voice while Kalia showed off her smooth pop vocals. Together, they blended nicely.

Both singers showed range in their voices on the stage, lit by neon lights.

“Maria you brought this youthfulness and this sass to [the song],” said coach Kelly Clarkson. She added that her “cool gift” of a voice makes Clarkson want to know what kind of album Kalia would make.

Clarkson then looked to Langley and complimented his singing style. “My gosh!… I love the ease in which you sing.” Ultimately, Clarkson said it was “evenly matched” but that Langley, in the end, “stuck out a little bit more to me.”

Coach Blake Shelton also praised Langley. “How is this person not already got a record deal? You’re ready right now.” And of Kalia, he said, she’s always going to be better every time she hits the stage. “Development is happening still with Mariah.” He added that he thinks she’s going to be a “superstar.”

Chance the Rapper added that he was “literally shaking” over the performance and having to choose between the pair of contestants.

“Who’s the winner of this battle? show host Carson Daly asked.

In the end, Chance went with Langley, saying he was a “seasoned artist” and “ready right now.”

“I just came here to have a chance,” said Langley after his coach picked him as the winner of the Battle Round.

“I’m not going to stop making music,” added Kalia.

See the full video performance clip below.

Photo by: Tyler Golden/NBC