62 Years Ago, the Rolling Stones Kicked Off Decades of Legendary Tunes With a Collection of Covers—and a Few Original Songs

On this day (April 17) in 1964, the Rolling Stones released their self-titled debut album in the United Kingdom. Two weeks later, it started an 11-week run at No. 1. More than a month later, on May 29, it hit shelves in the United States with a slightly modified tracklist with the subtitle England’s Newest Hit Makers. Eventually, the subtitle would become the LP’s US title.

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Decades later, Keith Richards and Mick Jagger are known as a powerhouse songwriting team. That wasn’t always the case, though. The duo only wrote one song for the debut album. They wrote “Tell Me (You’re Coming Back).” The band, as a whole, contributed a pair of songs credited to their collective pseudonym Nanker Phelge. One of those songs, “Little by Little,” was co-written with now-infamous producer Phil Spector. The other collectively-penned song, the instrumental “Now I’ve Got a Witness (Like Uncle Phil and Uncle Gene),” paid tribute to Spector and Gene Pitney, both of whom contributed to the sessions.

The Rolling Stones paid tribute to the musicians who inspired them with the album’s other nine tracks. They covered cuts from Willie Dixon, Marvin Gaye, Jimmy Reed, and Chuck Berry, among others.

A Look at Some Legendary Covers on the Rolling Stones’ Debut Album

While their debut album was a massive success, no one could have known how big the Rolling Stones would be in the future. Today, they’re hailed as one of the most influential bands in rock and roll history. Their debut album gives listeners an idea of where they found their world-shaking sound.

They opened the album with “Route 66.” Bobby Troup wrote the song, and Nat King Cole with the King Cole Trio recorded the first version, titled “(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66” in 1946. However, the Rolling Stones looked to versions recorded by Chuck Berry (1961) and Perry Como (1959) for inspiration, according to an AllMusic review.

“I Just Want to Make Love to You” has a lineage full of legendary figures. Willie Dixon wrote it, and Muddy Waters recorded the original version under the title “Just Make Love to Me” in 1954. Etta James cut the song for her 1960 debut album before the Rolling Stones did the same.

“Can I Get a Witness” is another song with legendary DNA. Written by the legendary trio Holland-Dozier-Holland (Brian Holland, Lamont Dozier, and Eddie Holland), the track was originally recorded by Marvin Gaye in 1963.

“Carol” is another nod to the godfather of rock and roll, Chuck Berry. He wrote and recorded the song in 1958. While the single wasn’t a major hit, Berry’s guitar work here has inspired generations of musicians, the Rolling Stones included.

In short, the Stones’ debut album serves as more than an introduction to one of the biggest bands in the world. It also pays homage to those who helped shape Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Brian Jones, Bill Wyman, and Charlie Watts as musicians, songwriters, and performers.

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