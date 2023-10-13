7 Deep Cuts from Harry Styles

Born in 1994, Harry Styles first graced the world stage as a member of the boy band One Direction. Formed on the British talent show The X Factor in 2010, the group quickly climbed the ranks of music royalty with four No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200. However, in August 2015, the band announced a hiatus, paving the way for solo ventures.

Videos by American Songwriter

Styles emerged with his self-titled debut studio album in May 2017, soaring to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. This triumph was followed by chart-toppers Fine Line (2019) and Harry’s House (2022). While “Watermelon Sugar” marked his inaugural solo No. 1 song, “As It Was” from Harry’s House reigned supreme on the Billboard Hot 100 for an impressive 15 weeks. With such chart-topping successes, Styles has accumulated a slew of awards, including coveted Grammy wins for Best Pop Solo Performance and Album of the Year.

For those yearning for an even richer exploration of the man beyond the hits, we’ve compiled seven deep cuts from Harry Styles that illuminate the full spectrum of his artistry. The variety and emotional depth showcased in these lesser-known tracks reaffirm Styles’ position as a leading figure in the contemporary music scene.

1. “Meet Me in the Hallway” from Harry Styles

A profound opener to his debut solo venture, the song’s ethereal aura speaks volumes of heartache and the yearning to reconnect. Dripping with melancholy, the track, aided by its mesmerizing guitar line, narrates the end of a passionate relationship.

2. “From the Dining Table” from Harry Styles

Bare and moving, the stripped-down nature of “From the Dining Table” demonstrates Styles’ knack for emotive storytelling. Navigating through regret and a one-sided love affair, its poignant lyrics hit hard. Styles’ cryptic nature means the inspiration behind the song remains a mystery, leaving fans to craft their theories.

3. “Canyon Moon” from Fine Line

Channeling the soul of ’70s folk, the effervescent “Canyon Moon” is a breath of fresh air amidst a deeply personal album. A likely homage to Styles’ stint in California, its lyrical imagery is rich with references to musical havens like Malibu and Laurel Canyon.

4. “She” from Fine Line

Fusing sultry vibes with psychedelic undertones, “She” is a testament to Styles’ adventurous musicality. The song’s narrative, driven by a dreamy muse, culminates in a rousing guitar sequence, defying the norms of contemporary track lengths with its bold instrumental.

5. “Grapejuice” from Harry’s House

Venturing into uncharted territory, “Grapejuice” witnesses Styles articulating his fondness for alcohol. Although a deviation from the romantic themes predominant on Harry’s House, the track is a refreshing outlier. The boldness of this track underlines Styles’ evolution as an artist, illustrating his growing comfort in vocalizing his sentiments and experiences.

6. “Golden” from Fine Line

Upbeat and invigorating, “Golden” opens the Fine Line album with a burst of sunshine and energy. Though it received some radio play, its popularity pales in comparison to other tracks from the album. The vibrant instrumentation and hopeful lyrics about finding happiness and love make it a captivating listen. Styles once remarked that this song was among his favorite tracks from the album and loved the positive and joyful feeling it exuded.

7. “Treat People with Kindness” from Fine Line

Possessing an almost gospel-like quality, “Treat People with Kindness” stands out as an anthem for positivity. The track brims with a retro flair, echoing the sounds of the ’70s and early ’80s. Promoting a universal message, Styles urges listeners to embrace love, kindness, and unity. The song’s accompanying music video sees Styles sporting a sequined jacket and showing off some impressive dance moves, further underpinning his seemingly boundless energy and willingness to do it all.

Photo by Jacopo Raule/FilmMagic