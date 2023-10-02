7 Famous Musicians You Didn’t Know Discovered Other Artists

The music industry is a web of fascinating interconnections and unexpected revelations. Numerous popular artists attribute their ascendancy to the influence and endorsement of established figures in the field, who, possessing a keen sense of foresight, were able to unearth hidden gems in the musical landscape.

It’s these proponents who not only introduce blossoming talents to the larger musical discourse, but also contribute substantially to the intricate, diverse tapestry of the music world. Their support has been foundational for newer voices, enabling a range of sounds and narratives to thrive.

We’re highlighting the narratives of seven famous musicians who, through their artistic acuity, discovered and championed other phenomenal talents.

1. Usher Discovered Justin Bieber

Scooter Braun stumbled upon a video of a young and talented Canadian singer, sensing the potential for stardom. However, it was Usher‘s influence and mentorship that propelled Bieber to immense fame. Usher’s guidance allowed Bieber to traverse the complexities of the music industry, ultimately ascending to become a global pop phenomenon. Bieber’s multiple chart-toppers and countless awards are a testament to his incredible journey from small-town boy to world-renowned artist.

2. Dr. Dre Discovered Eminem

The iconic partnership between Dr. Dre and Eminem has left an indelible mark on hip-hop, as well as the music industry at large. Dre, upon hearing Eminem’s demo tape, instantly discerned his unparalleled, raw talent. This initiated a legendary collaboration that not only shaped the trajectory of hip-hop but also resulted in a series of groundbreaking works that became cultural landmarks. Eminem’s meteoric rise to the zenith of the hip-hop world, punctuated by numerous awards and record-breaking albums, was significantly influenced by Dre’s mentorship and collaboration.

3. Akon Discovered Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga was working as a songwriter at Interscope Records in 2008 when she caught the attention of Akon, who was struck by her unique reference vocals. Recognizing her inherent talent, he swiftly signed her to his label. The subsequent release of her album catapulted Gaga into the annals of pop music history, with her innovative sound and style conquering the charts repeatedly and establishing her as a revolutionary figure in the music landscape.

4. One Direction Discovered 5 Seconds of Summer

One Direction’s Niall Horan vividly recalls discovering 5 Seconds of Summer on YouTube and being instantly smitten by their extraordinary talent, labeling them as “very special.” Deciding to take them on tour was a pivotal moment that marked the commencement of 5SOS’s path to international fame and acknowledgment. Their unique sound, coupled with their compelling concert performances, made them a force to be reckoned with in the music industry, garnering numerous awards and accolades.

5. Jay-Z Discovered Rihanna

The story of Rihanna’s ascension in the music world is intricately linked to Jay-Z. Her unique sound and unparalleled style piqued his interest, and his endorsement was a catalyst for her transformation into a multi-dimensional icon, dominating music, fashion, and beauty realms. Rihanna’s numerous chart-busting singles and albums, along with her versatile approach to music, have solidified her standing as one of the most influential artists of her generation.

6. Drake Discovered The Weeknd

Drake played a pivotal role in The Weeknd’s rise to stardom. Oliver El-Khatib, an associate of Drake, was present at an early performance by The Weeknd at the University of Toronto. Drake’s ensuing endorsements and his name-dropping of The Weeknd’s “Wicked Games” were instrumental in catapulting him into the limelight. The Weeknd’s eclectic mix of haunting melodies and profound lyrics has led to a series of award-winning albums, solidifying his presence in the global music scene.

7. Fall Out Boy Discovered Panic! at the Disco

Panic! at the Disco was a hidden gem discovered online by Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy. Before the band even played a live show, Wentz signed them to his label, recognizing their talent. The band’s journey from online demos to mainstream success is marked by their distinctive sound and theatrical performances, earning them a fervent fanbase and significant accolades in the music industry.

