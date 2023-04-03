Tears for Fears Plot 2023 North American Tour

Last year, Tears for Fears embarked on a world tour in support of their latest studio album, The Tipping Point. Now, the duo is set to complete a second stint of shows for the LP on a tour they’ve dubbed The Tipping Point Tour Part II.

The dates will kick off on June 23 at Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, and conclude at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl on August 2. The pop-rock icons will bring California rockers Cold War Kids with them as support for the duration of the tour.

“Announcing The Tipping Point Tour: PART TWO,” the band shared on social media. “We’re thrilled to be getting back on the road again – beginning with the US and Canada this Summer with @ColdWarKids.”

Tickets for the shows are set to go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 am local time. To find more information on how to get tickets when they become available, check out Tears for Fears’ website HERE.

Find the full tour dates below.

“We sort of found our way back together, spiritually if you like,” Roland Orzabal told American Songwriter of reuniting with Curt Smith after their 2004 release Everybody Loves a Happy Ending. “We started the album about seven years ago, if not more, and we came up with a hell of a lot of songs—about three albums worth. Along the way, certain songs have refused to go away.”

The Tipping Point saw the duo focus on personal plights and societal and political imbalances. The album peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart.

6-23 Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

6-24 Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

6-26 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

6-29 Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

6-30 Montreal, Quebec @ Place Bell

7-02 Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7-05 Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7-07 Virginia Beach, VA @Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

7-08 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7-11 Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

7-13 St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

7-14 Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

7-16 Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

7-17 Austin, TX @ Moody Center

7-20 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

7-22 Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

7-24 Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

7-26 Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

7-27 Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

7-29 Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheater

8-01 Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

8-02 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

