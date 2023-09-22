7 Legendary American Songs About New York City

There’s no city in the world that has inspired musicians quite like New York City. The Big Apple serves as a grand stage where dreamers, artists, paupers, and moguls co-exist in a frenetic symphony of life.

As a result, NYC has inspired a staggering number of iconic American songs that capture its magic, mystery, and relentless energy. From the jazz age to the era of hip-hop, the city’s vibrant culture and complex social dynamics have been immortalized in potent lyrics and memorable melodies. Whether odes to its towering skyscrapers or intimate glimpses into its hidden corners, these tunes about New York City are a microcosm of the city itself.

From the glamorous to the gritty, here are seven legendary American songs that will provide the perfect soundtrack to your New York state of mind.

1. “Empire State of Mind” by Jay-Z ft. Alicia Keys (2009)

This modern Jay-Z and Alicia Keys anthem reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and won two Grammy Awards. Notably, the phrase “concrete jungle where dreams are made of” has become synonymous with the city itself. The song was even played during the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square, cementing its status as a New York classic.

In New York

Concrete jungle where dreams are made of

There’s nothing you can’t do

Now you’re in New York

These streets will make you feel brand new

Big lights will inspire you

Let’s hear it for New York

New York, New York

2. “New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra (1980)

Originally recorded for Martin Scorsese’s 1977 film of the same name, this song became one of Sinatra‘s signature pieces and a representation of how New Yorkers feel about their home. Though Liza Minnelli sang the original version, Sinatra’s rendition is the one that caught on, eventually becoming the official theme song for the New York Yankees. The song was also adopted as an anthem of resilience after the 9/11 attacks.

Start spreadin’ the news

I’m leavin’ today

I want to be a part of it

New York, New York

These vagabond shoes

Are longing to stray

Right through the very heart of it

New York, New York

3. “New York State of Mind” by Billy Joel (1976)

Billy Joel penned this classic on a Greyhound bus after returning to New York from a stint in L.A. Never released as a single, the song nevertheless became one of Joel’s most beloved tracks. It was nominated for a Grammy and has been covered by numerous artists, including Barbra Streisand and Tony Bennett.

Some folks like to get away

Take a holiday from the neighborhood

Hop a flight to Miami Beach

Or to Hollywood

But I’m taking a Greyhound

On the Hudson River Line

I’m in a New York state of mind

4. “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five (1982)

Touted as one of the most important hip-hop songs ever, “The Message” paints a grim, realistic picture of life in New York’s underbelly. It reached No. 62 on the Billboard charts, but its cultural impact far exceeds that modest ranking, leading to its inclusion in the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Broken glass everywhere

People pissin’ on the stairs, you know they just don’t care

I can’t take the smell, can’t take the noise

Got no money to move out, I guess I got no choice

Rats in the front room, roaches in the back

Junkies in the alley with a baseball bat

I tried to get away but I couldn’t get far

‘Cause a man with a tow truck repossessed my car

5. “Take the ‘A’ Train” by Duke Ellington (1939)

This jazz standard was composed by Billy Strayhorn and became Duke Ellington’s signature tune. It was inspired by the ‘A’ train route that went from eastern Brooklyn up into Harlem and beyond. The song is an instrumental piece, but serves as an ode to a New York City that was the epicenter of the jazz world.

6. “American Tune” by Simon & Garfunkel (1973)

While not explicitly about New York, this Simon & Garfunkel song is deeply rooted in Paul Simon’s experiences growing up in Queens. It reached No. 35 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is often cited as an emotional reflection of America during the Watergate era. The duo reunited to perform this song in Central Park in 1981, drawing a crowd of over 500,000 people.

And I dreamed I was dying

I dreamed that my soul rose unexpectedly

And looking back down at me

Smiled reassuringly

And I dreamed I was flying

And high up above my eyes could clearly see

The Statue of Liberty

Sailing away to sea

And I dreamed I was flying

7. “53rd & 3rd” by Ramones (1976)

Named after a street corner in Manhattan, this punk classic delves into the grittier aspects of NYC life. Written by the Ramones‘ Dee Dee Ramone, it’s autobiographical, capturing his experiences hustling on the infamous corner. Despite its lack of commercial success, it’s a cult classic and a staple in punk rock history.

Fifty-third and third, standing on the street

Fifty-third and third, I’m tryin’ to turn a trick

Fifty-third and third, you’re the one they never pick

Fifty-third and third, don’t it make you feel sick?

Photo by Richard E. Aaron/Redferns