7 Must-Listen B-Sides and Hidden Gems from Iconic Artists

In the age of streaming and curated playlists, the mystique and allure of B-sides and hidden tracks have all but faded. Gone are the days when flipping a vinyl or fast-forwarding a cassette revealed unexpected treasures that didn’t make it to radio but were beloved by hardcore fans. However, these tracks—often dismissed as merely secondary—are, in many cases, as powerful as their A-side counterparts and offer a more nuanced understanding of an artist’s breadth of talent.

In the golden era of physical music releases, B-sides served as a canvas for artists to experiment, to step outside their commercial boundaries, and offer something intimately crafted for their dedicated fanbase. They were the secret handshakes among music aficionados, the songs you’d introduce to make someone a true believer in your favorite band. This list pays homage to those often-overlooked masterpieces that deserve more than a cursory listen.

It’s time to set aside our streaming algorithms for a moment, and venture out on an eye-opening journey through some of the most captivating B-sides and hidden gems that iconic artists have crafted through the years.

1. “Rain” by The Beatles (A-Side: “Paperback Writer”)

Flipping over the 1966 single “Paperback Writer,” you’ll discover “Rain,” a mesmerizing track that showcases The Beatles‘ early ventures into psychedelic rock. This was among the first songs to use backward tape loops, setting a precedent for experimental techniques in rock music.

2. “Euro Zero Zero” by Massive Attack (A-Side: “Teardrop”)

The Massive Attack song “Teardrop” is iconic in itself, but its B-side, “Euro Zero Zero,” is an ethereal journey that blends haunting vocals with a slow, melodic build-up. Though never a chart-topper, it’s a must-listen for any trip-hop enthusiast.

3. “Cool Water” by Fleetwood Mac (A-Side: “Gypsy”)

While “Gypsy” was a hit for Fleetwood Mac, its B-side, “Cool Water,” remains a lesser-known gem. The track features a stripped-down arrangement, allowing the band’s emotive harmonies to truly shine. It’s an ode to simplicity and a glimpse into the band’s deeper emotional terrain.

4. “2 Late” by The Cure (A-Side: “Lovesong”)

On the flip side of The Cure‘s 1989 hit single “Lovesong,” you’ll find “2 Late,” a melody-rich track chock-full of Robert Smith’s quintessential melancholic lyricism. It’s one of those songs that makes you wonder why it was a B-side in the first place.

5. “17 Days” by Prince (A-Side: “When Doves Cry”)

Prince was known for his prolific output, and “17 Days” is a testament to the depth of his artistry. The B-side of the Purple One’s gigantic single “When Doves Cry” from the Purple Rain soundtrack, “17 Days” has a cult following and showcases Prince’s songwriting genius at its best.

6. “Lurgee” by Radiohead (A-Side: “Creep”)

“Creep” was the song that propelled Radiohead to international stardom, but its B-side, “Lurgee,” captures the raw, angsty spirit of their early years. The song didn’t gain much commercial attention, but remains a beloved track among devoted fans.

7. “Dracula” by Gorillaz (A-Side: “Clint Eastwood”)

Yes, Gorillaz had B-sides too, and “Dracula” is one of the best. This track incorporates an eerie, haunting mood that perfectly complements the experimental essence of the band. While not receiving the acclaim of “Clint Eastwood,” it holds its own as a remarkable hidden gem.

Final Thoughts

B-Sides and hidden tracks often offer listeners a deeper dive into an artist’s unfiltered creativity. They’re the road less-traveled, the hidden alleys where an artist feels free to wander. While they may not have the mainstream accolades or impressive chart numbers to back them up, these songs represent an intrinsic artistic value that deserves to be celebrated.

