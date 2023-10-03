7 Must-Listen-to Albums from the 1970s

The 1970s: a prolific decade marked by musical exploration and innovation. This era was a crucible of genre diversification, paving the way for the birth of punk, the flourishing of progressive and hard rock, and innovative experimentation in funk and disco. Musical boundaries were persistently pushed, giving rise to myriad sonic landscapes that continue to influence the tunes of today.

From iconic bands crafting their legacy to the emergence of groundbreaking solo artists, the ’70s gifted the world with albums that not only mirrored the sociocultural shifts underway, but also embodied the artistic richness and diversity blossoming within the music scene.

Embark on a sonic journey as we delve into seven must-listen albums from the vibrant decade of the ’70s. Each album on this list captured the essence, diversity, and revolutionary spirit inherent in the music of this influential decade.

1. The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd (1973)

A beacon of progressive rock, this album’s conceptual depth and sonic experimentation cemented its legendary status. Later known for the elaborate Floyd live shows featuring unprecedented visual effects it inspired, The Dark Side of the Moon explored profound themes of mental illness and human experience. A lesser-known fact: it holds the record for staying on the Billboard charts for an astounding 14 years, reflecting its enduring influence.

2. IV by Led Zeppelin (1971)

IV stands as a monumental piece of rock history, featuring the epic “Stairway to Heaven,” “Misty Mountain Hop,” “The Battle of Evermore,” “When the Levee Breaks,” “Rock and Roll”—really every song on the record is a Zeppelin standard (and thus a hard rock standard in general). The band opted for symbols on the album cover instead of text, allowing the music to speak for itself. Interestingly, despite its massive popularity, “Stairway to Heaven” was never released as a single, showcasing the band’s commitment to the album as a cohesive piece of art.

3. The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars by David Bowie (1972)

This concept album introduced the world to Bowie‘s alter ego, Ziggy Stardust, an alien rock star destined to bring messages of hope to Earth. Fueled by epics such as “Starman” and “Ziggy Stardust,” the album’s eclectic sound and futuristic themes pushed the boundaries of glam rock, leaving a lasting impact on the genre. An anecdote worth noting: Bowie retired Ziggy at the height of his popularity in 1973, symbolizing Bowie’s constant evolution.

4. Songs in the Key of Life by Stevie Wonder (1976)

A pinnacle of Stevie Wonder‘s career (in a career chock-full of pinnacles), this album was a dynamic exploration of love, social issues, and spirituality. With massive hits such as “I Wish” and “Sir Duke,” ​​Songs in the Key of Life received widespread acclaim for its innovative sound and insightful lyrics. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Pop Albums Chart in October 1976, becoming only the third album in history to achieve that feat.

5. Rumours by Fleetwood Mac (1977)

Crafted amidst tumultuous inter-band relationships, Rumours translated personal strife into musical brilliance. Songs such as “The Chain,” “Go Your Own Way,” and “Never Going Back Again” reflect the emotional landscapes of Fleetwood Mac‘s members, creating a tapestry of vulnerability and strength. The album’s recording sessions were marked by intense personal conflicts, making the harmonious end result even more remarkable.

6. Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols by the Sex Pistols (1977)

Featuring in-your-face anthems “Anarchy in the U.K.” and “God Save the Queen,” this album—the Pistols‘ first and only—encapsulated the rebellion and raw energy of punk rock. Its explicit content and anti-establishment themes led to widespread controversy and bans. The title, with its provocative language, was the subject of a court case, highlighting the societal and legal boundaries the album pushed. It set the tone for the punk movement’s confrontational stance as much as any other work.

7. Blue by Joni Mitchell (1971)

Blue is a masterful mosaic of folk and blues, where Joni Mitchell‘s poignant lyrics and mellifluous melodies explore the depths of human experience. The album, notable for its introspective narratives, is a popular choice for lists of the greatest albums of all time. Notably, “A Case of You” was written in a small, Canadian cabin Mitchell secluded herself in after a breakup, reflecting the album’s deeply personal genesis.

Photo by Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images