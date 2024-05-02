Here’s Why Morgan Wallen Won’t Be Appearing in Court Following Nashville Arrest

Morgan Wallen has a lot going on. The country star is currently in the midst of his highly-anticipated One Night At a Time tour while also facing multiple felony charges stemming from an April 7 incident at a Nashville bar. Originally, the “Cowgirls” singer was scheduled to answer for those charges in court Friday (May 3.) However, Wallen’s attorney has confirmed that he will not have to show up after all.

Videos by American Songwriter

Morgan Wallen Has Waived His Right to Appear in Court

Wallen takes the stage at 6 p.m. Friday (May 3) for his second show at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium. Initially, the 30-year-old Tennessee native was set for a hearing in Davidson County criminal court at 10:30 a.m. that same day.

However, the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office recently confirmed that Wallen has waived his right to appear in court. His attorney is still expected to attend the hearing on his behalf.

The Academy of Country Music Award winner faces three Class E felony counts of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, along with a Class C misdemeanor charge for disorderly conduct.

The charges stem from an April 7 incident at Chief’s, Eric Church’s downtown Nashville bar. According to reports, Wallen tossed a chair from the six-story venue’s rooftop. The chair landed about 3 feet from police officers who were monitoring the street in front of the venue.

Police said video footage showed the “Whiskey Glasses” singer “lunging and throwing an object off the roof.” Witnesses told law enforcement that Wallen laughed afterwards.

Wallen could face a maximum six-year prison sentence if convicted of the felony charges.

[RELATED: Morgan Wallen Speaks Out Over Nashville Arrest, Chair Throwing at Eric Church’s Bar]

Social Media Reacts: ‘A Crime is A Crime;’ ‘Nobody Was Hurt’

The “Last Night” singer has come under fire for the chair-tossing incident that led to his arrest. Some social media users expressed disappointment after hearing Wallen could skip his court appearance. “So if I threw a chair off the roof of a bar would I get a wave of the finger?” one X/Twitter user wrote. “No id be facing charges and felony ones at that! I love the music but law is a law and a crime is a crime.”

So if I threw a chair off the roof of a bar would I get a wave of the finger? No id be facing charges and felony ones at that! I love the music but law is a law and a crime is a crime — Rebecca Beaupre (@BeaupreRebecca) May 2, 2024

However, some fans pointed out that Wallen didn’t actually cause any physical harm. “it DID NOT HIT ANY ONE,” another X/Twitter user wrote. “Nobody was hurt except maybe the chair.”

I mean yes he threw a chair it DID NOT HIT ANY ONE so why is everybody making such a big deal over this because of what it could have but what it didn't nobody was hurt except maybe the chair 🤷 Love Morgan W — Donna joroyal (@DJoroyal64430) May 2, 2024

Featured image by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach